Keith Urban Opens Up About His Las Vegas Residency

With his Las Vegas residency set to kick off on March 3, 2023, Keith Urban opens up about his upcoming performances in Sin City.

While speaking to Country Now, Keith Urban discussed moving from The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to Zappos Theater for his residency. “The Caesar Palace Organization said, ‘Planet Hollywood, there’s a room over there that you guys may love even more,’” Keith Urban explained. “And it’s a slightly bigger room, different kind of energy. I haven’t played in there yet, but I’ve been in that room, and it’s amazing energy. So, I’m really looking forward to being able to build something from the ground up to go in there.”

Keith Urban also stated that he loves being in Las Vegas. “I love the energy, I love the audience. The audience is always different. Night after night, even a Friday night, it’s gonna be different. The next Friday night is different from the one before. It’s always unexpected.”

Keith Urban went on to reflect on how far his music career has come. “I grew up playing tiny little pubs and clubs and you’ve gotta be in the moment, ” he explained. “Because that audience is gonna let you know really quick if you suck and if they don’t like what you’re doing, and you’re gonna have to either make really fast changes or just be eaten alive. ”

He went on to add, “From that experience, I think I learned to be in the moment with the audience, which is what I want to be anyway.”

Before Heading to Las Vegas, Keith Urban is Going to Australia

Meanwhile, Keith Urban opened up about his shows in the country he’s from, Australia. “Obviously, I grew up in Australia,” he shared. “But I’ve now been in Nashville 30 years. So I’ve lived here longer than I lived in Australia.”

However, Australia has a special place in Keith Urban’s heart. “There’s still a feeling of when I play some of those shows that there’s people I went to school with coming out to see us play,” he explained. “Which is surreal and it feels good. It always feels good to be sort of back in the place where I grew up.”

Along with performing in Australia, he’ll also be spending time with his wife Nicole as well as his mother during the holiday season. He went on to add, “My mom will come down and my brother probably from the state north of where we wrap the tour and then they’ll come down for Christmas and Nic’s mom and her sister and all her extended family. So it’ll be very much a family Christmas.”