Keith Urban Pays Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Mt. Rushmore’ Guitarist Jeff Beck

Following the news that Jeff Beck passed away at 78 years old, country music star Keith Urban took to Instagram to honor the legendary guitarist.

In the heartfelt post, Keith Urban revealed he was shocked and saddened to hear that Jeff Beck has “portaged into the next realm.” He also shared a snapshot of him, Beck, and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons together last fall.

“It’s impossible to label or frame his gift, his music, his ART, or to try and quantify his impact on not only artists, but all kinds of musicians, singers, and music lovers all over the world,” Keith Urban stated about Beck. “He’s absolutely one of the few faces on the Mt. Rushmore of guitar players, and I am SO grateful to my friend Scott Bradoka for inviting me to come see Jeff play last September.

Keith Urban also recalled standing next to Gibbons while watching Beck “cast the spell” that only he could. “With nothing more than a Strat, some pedals, a couple of amps, and his ‘otherworldly talent.’”

Keith Urban went on to add, “God bless you Jeff. Thank you for your light. RIP brother.”

As previously reported, Jeff Beck’s rep made the shocking news that the 78-year-old music legend had passed away on Tuesday (January 10th). “It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” his rep wrote in a statement. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck is an eight-time Grammy-winning musician who Rolling Stone considers the fifth-best guitarist in history. He rose to fame in the 1960s alongside the Yardbirds. He also was the frontman for the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appic.

Along with Keith Urban, Billy Gibbons Posts Special Tribute to Jeff Beck

Much like Keith Urban, Billy Gibbons took to Instagram to share a special tribute to Jeff Beck. He revealed that he first met Beck when he was 17 years old.

“I was glad to know a guy like that,” Gibbons declared about Beck. “A guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case.”

Gibbons went on to describe Beck as a wondrous soul. “We already miss him tremendously,” he added. “We are comforted in the fact that he’ll be with us forever. Hi Ho Silver Lining!”

Gibbons and Beck had quite a history together. In 2009, the duo teamed up and performed Jimi Hendrix’s Foxy Lady and ZZ Top’s Rough Boy. Beck also helped ZZ Top with an extended version of La Grange while they played in Lucca, Italy in 2010. In 2014, Gibbons and Beck did a five-week 20-stop tour together.