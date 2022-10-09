keith-urban-pays-tribute-to-loretta-lynn-with-2-songs-during-nashville-show

Keith Urban paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn in the most moving way possible. He performed a medley of some of her most meaningful songs.

Urban did this Friday night, three days after Lynn passed away at her Tennessee home. She was 90. On Friday night, Urban was the headliner at a concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. He played a couple of the country music legend’s songs to honor her.

Keith Urban sang “Blue Kentucky Girl” and “If You’re Looking at Country.” Meanwhile, larger-than-life images of Lynn appeared behind him on the arena’s video boards.

“We love you, Loretta,” Keith Urban said. The Aussie singer did have a loving relationship with Lynn. After all, he was her date for the 2005 CMT Awards. And in 2019, he helped her celebrate her 87th birthday. But more about that later.

When Urban sang “Blue Kentucky Girl,” he tossed it back to early in Lynn’s career. The song was the lone single released from Lynn’s fourth studio album. She released it in 1965 and it climbed to No. 7 on the country charts. A year later, Lynn switched the tone of her songs, going with a more assertive style. Emmylou Harris also sang a cover of the song in 1979. She received a Grammy nomination for it the following year.

Lynn wrote “You’re Looking at Country” in 1971. You could probably say that the song was one of Lynn’s signatures. If you watched the movie “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” you probably recall that Sissy Spacek (as Lynn) sang the song twice. Lynn’s version reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Country chart.

Here’s a video snippet of the Keith Urban tribute. Enjoy.

Remember when we mentioned Loretta Lynn’s 87th birthday? The country music world honored the country queen with a huge birthday party at Bridgestone Arena in April, 2019. And Keith Urban did more than sing. He jumped out of a giant birthday cake. And in that same celebration, Urban also sang “Blue Kentucky Girl.”

Keith Urban Mourns the Loss of Loretta Lynn

Urban posted a photo of the two of them on his Instagram feed after he learned of Lynn’s death. He mentioned all those terrific memories.

He wrote: “There’s unique artists, and I mean truly unique artists, and then there’s the very rare ‘one of one’ unclonable originals. That was THE Miss Loretta Lynn. Bold, fearless, unfiltered, hilarious, smart as a whip, trailblazing (all with a glint in her eye), and gold in her heart.”

Keith Urban then mentioned their date and her birthday: “I was honored to have been her date for the 2005 CMT awards. From that night all the way through her 87th birthday bash in 2019 where Miss Loretta asked me to jump out of a cake for her – which I gladly did – she’s been a true believer.

“It’s hard to quantify what she brought not only to country music, but to millions of people everywhere,: Urban wrote. “A voice that was needed. Subjects and themes nobody else would dare write and sing about. She did it.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the all too brief time I got to spend with her. Blessings to you and your eternal light Miss Loretta and to all of your family and friends.”