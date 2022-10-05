Keith Urban Recalls ‘Date’ With Loretta Lynn in Touching Tribute

Keith Urban is joining dozens of country music stars in paying tribute to Loretta Lynn. The “Coal’s Miner Daughter” died on Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. Check out Keith Urban’s post below.

“There’s unique artists, and I mean truly unique artists, and then there’s the very rare ‘one of one’ unclonable originals. That was THE Miss Loretta Lynn. Bold, fearless, unfiltered, smart as a whip, trailblazing (all with a glint in her eye), and gold in her heart. I was honored to have been her date for the 2005 CMT Awards. From that night all the way through her 87th birthday bash in 2019 where Miss Loretta asked me to jump out of a cake for her – which I gladly did – she’s been a true believer,” Keith Urban began.

“It’s hard to quantify not only what she brought to country music, but to millions of people everywhere. A voice that was needed. Subjects and themes nobody else would dare write and sing about. She did it. I’m profoundly grateful for the all too brief time I got to spend with her. Blessings to you and your eternal light Miss Loretta and to all of your family and friends,” he concluded.

Keith Urban Joins Country Music Stars in Mourning Loretta Lynn

Keith Urban is just one of the country music stars with beautiful tributes to the iconic singer. In a video shared by the stylist that Lynn shared with Alan Jackson, the “Chattahoochee” singer once surprised her with a phone call. She told her how much she loved him and called him her “boyfriend.”

George Strait paid tribute to Loretta Lynn. So did Tim McGraw. Tributes poured in from every corner of the country music community throughout the day. On Tuesday evening, Carly Pearce performed at the Grand Old Opry. She was already scheduled to step into the circle. And she had already planned on performing “Dear Miss Loretta,” but it suddenly had new meaning. Carly Pearce made her Opry debut in 2015. That was just 55 years after Loretta Lynn’s in 1960.

Pearce was actually one of the first artists to react to the news on Tuesday. She shared her thoughts on Twitter.

“She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ with a little extra love tonight at the Opry. Now she really is a honky tonk angel,” Carly Pearce shared.

Keith Urban joins Pearce and Lynn as members of the Grand Ole Opry. He got his invited in 2012 to join the show that made country music famous.