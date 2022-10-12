Keith Urban Reveals Why He Will Not Return to ‘The Voice Australia’ Next Season

Keith Urban will not return to The Voice Australia next year because he wants to focus more time on his family and his singing career. But don’t worry fans, he’s not ready to say goodbye to judging forever.

The Country music singer is currently on the road with his The Speed of Now tour, which is hitting venues worldwide through the end of the year. And he also has a wife and two daughters living in Tennessee. And while Keith Urban will get a break from touring in January, he won’t be getting much downtime in the near future.

Once he settles back into his routine in TN, Urban will be diving into his next album, which should release early to mid-2023. Then, he’s headed right to Sin City to hit the stage again. So he doesn’t have the time to commit to filming The Voice on the Gold Coast.

“Unfortunately the timing of it means that I won’t be able to come back for this next season of The Voice,” he told The Sunday Telegraph. “I will be finishing this album, put it out, and then we will be resuming our Vegas residency, which we hadn’t been able to do through the pandemic.”

Keith Urban Hopes to Return to ‘The Voice’ in the Future

However, the You’ll Think of Me singer isn’t officially retiring from reality TV. He hopes to return to the show when his life is a little less hectic.

“I actually don’t think of it as the end of a chapter at all because I love doing the show,” he continued. “I feel very close to everybody on the set and hopefully the door can stay open because I would jump back in a heartbeat.”

But no matter what happens, Keith Urban is excited to have some free time in the near future. Because his tour dates end in mid-December, he’ll have a few weeks off around the holidays that he plans on spending with his family in Australia. And as he shared with Insider recently, making those memories is more important than ever at this stage of his life.

“I am really looking forward to it,” he admitted. “And it is summer, a beautiful time to be there. My mum just turned 80. And Nic’s mum, who knows how many Christmases we get with anybody ever, but particularly with our mums. I really cherish that chance to spend Chrissy with them and our family in Aus.”