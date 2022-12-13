Keith Urban Sells His Master Catalog

Country music superstar Keith Urban has reportedly sold his master catalog to Carlyle Group Credit-backed Litmus Music.

According to a press release from Carlyle Group Credit, Keith Urban’s master catalog deal included 10 of the country artist’s platinum or gold-certified studio albums. Urban’s greatest hits compilation album is also included in the deal. The partnership did include a collaboration agreement on future recordings as well. Speaking about the deal, Litmus Music Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Dan McCarroll, stated, “I have the deepest respect for Keith, his incredible talent, and his passion for making great music. He’s a musically insatiable musician, record maker, performer, and songwriter.”

Litmus CEO and Co-Founder, Hark Forsyth also spoke about the deal with Keith Urban. “It is an honor to partner with Keith and represent songs that reflect his integrity, character, and musicianship. Dan and I and the entire Litmus team are so grateful Keith has trusted us to care for what he has given so much to create.”

Meanwhile, Matt Settle, Managing Director at Carlyle, went on to praise the deal. “We’re enthusiastic about this initial deal between Keith and Litmus Music, the industry, and the opportunity moving forward. The partnership with a globally renowned artist like Keith is a representation of the capabilities of the Litmus team.”

Keith Urban Recently Said That Country Music ‘Tribe’ Is Getting ‘Ripped Apart

Last month, Keith Urban spoke to WKML 95.7 about how he doesn’t speak about politics publicly. However, he has noticed the country music “tribe” is getting ripped apart over differences of opinion. “It feels like a tribe,” Urban said about country music. “And we’re really a tight family, and we all need each other. At the end of the day, we’ve all got something to offer each other, and that communal fabric is really important to maintain.”

Keith Urban also observed that he feels like the country music community is being tested. “It’s getting ripped apart right now for a multitude of reasons, and I think keeping it strong and keeping it together is really important. All I know is my life has, like a lot of people’s lives, contrasted from a lot of self-destruction and struggle in my life that I was able to get through with a strong faith and strong support of friends and family.”

Keith Urban went on to add that the contrast in opinions gives him real gratitude for what he does. “As a husband, as a father, as a part of this community,” he then concluded. “Part of the tribe of us artists here.”

Urban recently announced plans to launch his Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The shows will open on March 3rd and will run for 16 dates.