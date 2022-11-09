Keith Urban & Tyler Hubbard Crush Acoustic Performance of Tim McGraw’s ‘Something Like That’: VIDEO

When Keith Urban texts you to sing a song with him, what do you say? That’s the question Tyler Hubbard asked the crowd just before he sang a stunning duet of a ’90s classic country song with Urban during their final tour stop in Minnesota.

“I’m layin’ in bed at about 11:30 last night, and Keith is notorious for doing this every now and then,” Hubbard begins as he addresses the crowd. “He’ll text me and say, ‘Hey buddy, I got an idea.’ And this one started with, ‘You know any good ’90s country songs?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he said, ‘Alright, I think me and you should get a couple of acoustic guitars and sing one tomorrow night. And when Keith Urban asks you to sing a song with him, what do you say?”

After the crowd yelled with excitement, Urban jumped on the mic to add, “So what Tyler is trying to say is that he doesn’t really know the song very well.” After they both laughed, the former Florida Georgia Line frontman quipped back in his defense. “I’m already justifying why this is going to be a huge trainwreck.”

However, it was anything but a trainwreck. It was a killer rendition of Tim McGraw’s summertime classic from 1999, “Something Like That.”

Together, the two country icons had incredible harmonies and energy as they used only their voices and acoustic guitars. You can also tell from the clip that they have a genuinely good time together when they get on stage together. In addition, the crowd seemed to love every second of the magical duet.

Fans gush over classic ’90s duet from Keith Urban and Tyler Hubbard

After the viral video was posted, fans rushed to the comments to praise the rendition. “I was at the concert and this was amazing,” began one concert attendee. “Keith you are an amazing guitar player, entertainer, singer and a kind human. Have seen you in concert about 12 times. You never disappoint.”

Someone else shared the sentiment, writing, “By far the best concert ever. Thanks for wrapping up your tour in Minnesota!!”

In addition, there were other viral moments from the final night of the North American leg of the tour. As a crowd of 14,000 cheered them on, Urban was in a playful and chatty mood. At one point during the show, he even pulled out a pair of binoculars to read fans’ signs.

After opening the show with “Tumbleweed,” Urban played a mashup of his 2004 hit “Days Go By” and Big Audio Dynamite II’s “Rush.” Later, he performed “Kiss a Girl” and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.”

After he shared the stage with Hubbard, Urban kept the fun going and played “Live With,” another track on his latest record, which he’s never sung on a live stage.

In addition, he also brought out Kelsea Ballerini to sing Miranda Lambert’s part in his 2013 duet “We Were Us.”