Keith Urban Wows the Crowd at BRELAND & Friends Benefit Concert with Unique Guitar-Banjo Hybrid

If you’ve heard Keith Urban play guitar, you know there’s no denying his talent. He might be one of the best six-string slingers in country music today. Earlier this week, Urban put his picking skills on full display at the BRELAND and Friends benefit concert.

During the show, Urban was sharing the stage with BRELAND when he decided to swap out his signature guitar for something a little different. Keith Urban broke out his six-string “ganjo” to do some smoking-hot picking for the crowd. Even his fellow performer was blown away by his musical chops.

What Was Keith Urban Playing?

Keith Urban calls the instrument a ganjo. It’s kind of like a guitar and a banjo had a baby. You get the ringing sound of a banjo with the mechanics of a regular guitar.

Without getting too far into the weeds, banjos and guitars are completely different instruments. The most popular banjoes have four strings extending the entire neck length and one shorter higher string stopping midway up the neck. On a guitar, the lowest bass string is at the top of the neck. On a banjo, that high string takes the top spot. So, even rock-solid guitar players are going to face a learning curve when picking up a banjo. Keith Urban’s ganjo bridges the gap between the two instruments.

This isn’t a new thing for Urban. A few years ago, Urban explained the instrument to The Associated Press and told the story of how he found it. Check out the video below for the full story behind his use of the instrument and some top-notch picking and grinning.

Urban Explains the Ganjo

“This six-string banjo for me really was the last missing piece of my sound,” Urban explains in the video. “I went to Corner Music here in Nashville and I literally walked in and there’s this thing on a stand. I could see it in the corner. And, I saw the six tuning keys… I was like ‘No way!’”

Keith Urban says he picked it up and strummed a couple of chords and loved the way it sounded. The instrument allowed him to add banjo to his records without adding another musician to the mix. “It literally was just, like, the missing piece of the puzzle,” he said. “Sonically, rhythmically, everything just clicked.”

About the instrument, Keith Urban said, “It always just sat in a track really right. Slowly but surely, it became probably a little more dominant in my music around about the time of ‘Somebody Like You.’”

To put that into perspective, Keith Urban released “Somebody Like You” as the lead single from his 2002 album Golden Road. That means Urban has been shredding his six-sting banjo since BRELAND was in elementary school.