Kellie Picker’s Former ‘Pickler & Ben’ Co-Host Speaks Out After Her Husband’s Tragic Passing

Following the news that Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs died by apparent suicide on Friday (February 17th), former Pickler & Ben co-star Ben Aaron spoke out about the devastating news.

In his latest Instagram post, Kellie Pickler’s former co-host stated that before Jacobs came into the picture, he never had a lot of guy friends. “I was never a typical guy,” he explained. “It was always difficult for me to meet a pal. Then came Kyle, a package deal with my former work wife Kellie.”

Aaron then recalled first meeting Pickler’s husband at a sushi restaurant in Nashville. He described Jacobs as being a “different species” from him. “Kyle a midwestern country music staple and me, some New York City wise ass,” he explained. However, despite their differences, the duo quickly clicked. “So much so that our three way conversations often became he and I one on one.”

Ben further explained that the first meeting led to their nightly ritual dinner after the show. The former talk show host said that he, Kyle, and Kellie would hang out or even he and Kyle would sit for hours talking about whatever and whoever. “Kellie would often joke that she was the third wheel. He became a safe place for me, I was in a strange town surrounded by strangers. If we were at an event, he would throw his arm around me and guide me around the room, welcoming me into his world.”

Ben Aaron Describes Kelly Pickler’s Husband About Being ‘The Ground’ in a World ‘Where Most People Float Aimlessly’

Meanwhile, Ben Aaron went on to declare that he loved Kellie Pickler’s husband because it was impossible not to love him. “He was the ground in a world where most people float aimlessly,” Ben continued. “I wish someone like Kyle into the lives of everyone, he’s that guy you want with you when your world is crazy. “

Aaron further describes Jacobs’ death as not making any sense. However, he acknowledges that it usually never does in this kind of situation. “I will miss your warmth and scratchy cackle of a laugh, I’ll miss our random texts when we see some inappropriate sign or inside joke. But most of all, I’ll miss you my friend.”

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, a 9-1-1 call was received at approximately 1:21 p.m. central time on Friday from a home on Sneed Road. After arriving at the home, first responders quickly discovered Jacobs deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was located in an upstairs bedroom.

“Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him,” the authorities explain. “After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Kellie Pickier has not broken her silence about the situation. The couple has been married for over 10 years.