Kellie Pickler Leaves SiriusXM Role Following Death Of Her Husband, Kyle Jacobs

Kellie Pickler has left her role as the midday on-air personality for SiriusXM’s The Highway channel. Macie Banks, who is part of the channel’s morning show led by Storme Warren, takes over for Pickler.

Banks shared the news on The Highway’s social media accounts on March 31. She will continue on the morning show and take over the midday slot from Noon-4 p.m. Eastern. Banks began her new role on Monday, April 3. Banks initially joined SiriusXM on The Storme Warren Show back in October 2021.

Kellie Pickler leaves after holding the midday position for over a year. She joined SiriusXM’s The Highway in February 2022. Neither she nor the channel has officially commented on the nature of her departure. But this change comes after the death of her husband, songwriter and producer Kyle Jacobs.

Jacobs reportedly died by suicide — he was found at the couple’s home in Nashville on Friday, February 17. He was 49, Taste of Country reports.

Pickler Has Been Quiet Since Her Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Death

Now, Kellie Pickler hasn’t made a statement regarding her husband’s death. But a number of country stars have expressed their grief and shared tributes to the late songwriter on social media. Lee Brice, who was a close friend and collaborator of Jacobs’, said the days following his death were “some of the hardest of my life.”



“At times, I feel lost and buried under this deep sadness,” Brice said earlier this year. “Other times, I sit and remember all the times with Kyle that bring me comfort and make me smile.” Jacobs was the writer behind many recognizable country music hits throughout the years, including some recorded by Brice, Scott McCreery, Tim McGraw, George Strait, Garth Brooks, and many more.

Another person who spoke up after Jacobs’ death was former American Idol judge Paula Abdul. She wrote on Twitter that he heart was broken for Pickler. “I’m sending you comfort [and] strength during this unimaginable time,” Abdul continued. “I love you [and] am here for you. Rest In Peace #KyleJacobs.” She also urged people who are struggling, then call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at #998.

Meanwhile, Pickler has spent some time out performing for the USO. She calls it a blessing to do so. “I feel so blessed to have found a family in the USO and they’ve allowed me to be a part of something that matters. It has just truly been a blessing,” Pickler told Fox News. “I just want to do my part.”