Kellie Pickler’s Husband, Kyle Jacobs, Dies by Suicide at 49: Report

Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, who is the husband of country music artist Kellie Pickler, has died by suicide at 49 year old. Jacobs was found dead at their home in Nashville on Friday, February 17, Variety reports.

Pickler and Jacobs have been married for more than 10 years. In 2015, they starred in a reality TV show titled I Love Kellie Pickler on CMT.

Nashville Police Department Reported Receiving 911 Call From Kellie Pickler House

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, a 911 call was received at 1:21 p.m. on Friday from a home on Sneed Road. Upon arrival, the fire department “located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide,” a statement from the MNPD reads.

“Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Jacobs and Pickler eloped in 2011 after two and a half years of dating.

Pickler finished in sixth place on American Idol in 2010 and went on to release four albums. During his career as a songwriter, Jacobs co-wrote Garth Brooks’ No. 1 song “More Than a Memory” as well as Tim McGraw’s “Still.” He also produced four No. 1 country airplay singles for Lee Brice — “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “Drinking Class” and “Rumor” — in addition to collaborating with Pickler, Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery and Darius Rucker.