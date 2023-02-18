Kellie Pickler’s Late Husband Kyle Jacobs Highlighted Career Milestone in Final Social Media Post

Kyle Jacobs, a Nashville songwriter and producer as well as Kellie Pickler’s husband, celebrated a career win in his final social media post. He shared the update two days before his apparent death by suicide.

On Wednesday, Jacobs, 49, marked the success of Lee Brice’s latest album, Hey World, which has been certified platinum. Jacobs co-wrote several songs on Brice’s album. He also co-produced the project while playing acoustic guitar and singing background vocals.

Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Celebrates Lee Brice’s Success With Online Post

“Platinum?! SWEEEET!!!” Jacobs wrote alongside a photo of the album’s cover. “An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!”



Variety reported that Jacobs died by suicide on Friday (Feb. 17). He and Pickler had been married for more than 10 years. They also starred in a reality TV show called I Love Kellie Pickler on CMT, which lasted three seasons, Taste of Country reports.

Metro Nashville Police said Jacobs died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Jacobs was found in an upstairs bedroom at the couple’s Nashville home.

“Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him,” the police statement indicates. “After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Pickler currently hosts SiriusXM’s The Highway. Musically, her last release came in 2017 with a single titled “If It Wasn’t for a Woman.” The Season 5 American Idol finalist released her most recent full-length album, The Woman I Am, in 2013.

Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Paula Abdul Offers Condolences

On Saturday, former American Idol judge Paula Abdul offered her support for Pickler at this time in her life. She wrote online, “My heart is broken for you @kellliepickler. I’m sending you comfort & strength during this unimaginable time. I love you & am here for you. Rest In Peace #KyleJacobs.” She also posted information for those struggling with mental health issues. Abdul urged people to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline if needed.

In her career, Pickler finished in sixth place on American Idol in 2010. She would go on to release four albums. For his part, Jacobs co-wrote a No, 1 song for Garth Brooks titled “More Than a Memory” along with Tim McGraw’s “Still.” Jacobs produced four No. 1 country airplay singles for Brice — “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “Drinking Class” and “Rumor.” He also collaborated with the likes of his wife, Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery, and Darius Rucker.