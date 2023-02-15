Kelly Clarkson Declares Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ Is ‘A Gain For Humanity’

While preparing for The Voice season 23, Kelly Clarkson jokingly declared that Blake Shelton leaving the show is a “gain for humanity.”

During a recent interview with NBC Insider, Clarkson said she has spoken to Shelton about season 23 being his final season on The Voice. “And I’m like, ‘It’s not gonna hit you until afterwards. It’s gonna hit you. It’s been a part of your life for so long. And it’s gonna hit you after,’” Kelly shared. She also believes that the country music superstar knows that it’s time for him to be done with the show.

“He’s been doing it a long time, and I think it’s a really cool way that we all know he’s leaving so we get the time to, like—I mean, I can’t stand him, but I also love him,” Clarkson continued. “So we get the time to actually, like, lift him up and say how great he is. He is the ultimate Coach on this show. Everybody knows that.”

Kelly Clarkson then admitted that Blake Shelton has won the most on The Voice. She further explained that Shelton helps artists even after the season ends. “And it’s an incredible thing that he’s done for so many Artists. It’s a loss for The Voice. But it’s a gain for humanity because we get to see less of him. So there’s that!”

Blake Shelton Announced He Is Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Season 23

Last fall, Blake Shelton announced he was officially departing from The Voice. At the time, Shelton stated he was “wrestling with the decision” to leave for a while. He has been on the show as a coach since its premiere in April 2011.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better,” Blake shared at the time. “And it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice.”

Shelton recently stated he wants to take home his red chair from The Voice set once Season 23 ends. “I don’t know if they’re gonna offer that or not,” he told PEOPLE. He then joked that he feels like they owe him a chair. “I mean, who else can sit in my chair? It’s like the tree bears – I don’t want anybody else sitting in my chair.”

The country music hitmaker also said he was planning to take his red chair from The Voice crew. “Maybe I’ll have to buy it or something,” he thought out loud. “I’m sure they’re gonna say, ‘Well, the one thing you took was a lot of our money, so you should be happy with that.”