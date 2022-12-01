Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton Reveal New Sneak Peek of ‘9 To 5’

This will be a treat. On Thursday, Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson will perform a duet of the classic “9 to 5.” But we’ve got a sneak peak of the two in dress rehearsal.

First, the details. Dolly Parton will be a guest on the Kelly Clarkson Show. Of course, the two also have to sing. If these two are in the same room, it’s basically required that they sing, isn’t it?

Clarkson’s team shared a video of the dress rehearsal as the two performed one of the most popular songs in country music history. Jason Halbert, the show’s music producer, said he “pulled out all the stops” for the performance. That includes bringing in a horns section. Plus, they somehow recreated the old-school typing sound that keeps the beat throughout the song. When Dolly first wrote the song, she imagined the clacking of her acrylic nails.

Check it out, and then we’ll tell you more details.

This isn’t the first time these two superstars came together for the song. The two reimagined the working woman’s anthem for the documentary “Still Working 9 to 5,” which premiered in September. The new version was a bit bluesy. Halbert said Thursday’s performance will combine the styles from both the OG song and the newer version. It should be spectacular.

So why all the fuss about “9 to 5”? Parton wrote the song for the 1980 movie with the same name. The movie was a comedy with a whole lot of truth. Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin all worked for a hideous boss played by the delightfully devious Dabney Coleman. It was the first time Parton starred in a movie. And it basically launched Dolly into the heart of mainstream pop culture.

In the movie, the three women — Violet, Doralee and Judy — smoked some marijuana and dreamed of ways to get back at boss Franklin Hart. Through a series of madcap events, they think they actually killed Hart, who comes back from the dead for some blackmail. However, by the end of the movie, the three women force change in the workplace, including equal pay and bringing in childcare.

The song Dolly wrote received an Academy Award nomination. Here’s another fun bit of country music trivia. Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again” also earned a nod. But the theme song from “Fame” won the Oscar.

Parton had better luck at the Grammys. The song received four nominations and won for Best Country Song and for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female. It also was Parton’s first career crossover No. 1.

It’s also not the first time that Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have played a part of a Dolly classic. Clarkson sang “I Will Always Love You” as a tribute to Dolly during the Academy of Country Music Awards.

So check out the show for some certain magic.