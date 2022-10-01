Kelly Clarkson Says She Was ‘Inebriated’ Recording ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ for Kelsea Ballerini’s Album

Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce teamed up with Kelsea Ballerini for a track on Ballerini’s brand new album Subject to Change. The song is titled “You’re Drunk, Go Home. In a new interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show with Ballerini, the host reveals that she lived out the lyrics in the studio. Check out the full interview below.

“I can’t actually tell that full story on TV, but it’s quite funny,” Kelly Clarkson began. “That recording day for me.”

“I asked Kelly to be a part of my song in the morning,” Kelsea Ballerini adds. “And she went to the studio that night and did vocals.”

The crowd applauded Kelly Clarkson’s effort.

“So, you know what? I’m going to give you a little bit of it,” Clarkson interrupts. “So, it’s my last day of work. I have told Trisha, my assistant in my group, I can’t do anything.”

“The day I texted you,” Ballerini said.

“The day you texted me,” Clarkson replies. “I had literally been like, ‘Look, this has to be on this day, then I’m off.’ I was like, ‘I promised myself this summer.’ And not only you text me but Shane McAnally, our friend who is also a singer-songwriter, he texted me. They’re both like, ‘Oh, we’ve got this song.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I love Kelsea. Okay. Let me just listen to it.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I have to do this.'”

The timing wasn’t great, though.

Kelly Clarkson Joins Kelsea Ballerini for ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’

“Well, I had already been celebrating,” Kelly Clarkson said.

“I do know this story,” added Kelsea Ballerini.

“I had already been celebrating that it was my last day of work,” Clarkson continued. “Okay. So I get to the studio here at this studio. With Jason, and I get in there and I’m like, ‘Look, I didn’t know I was going to be singing today.’ So I had to sing a song called ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ inebriated, trying to sing for soprano parts like I’m fine. Like there is an actual full track we have to send to you of me just crying and laughing so hard I almost peed my pants.”

“Please do!” Kelsea Ballerini demands.

“This has never happened to me in 20 years,” Kelly Clarkson explains. “I’ve never been inebriated while singing something. And I am. While singing ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home.'”

“I didn’t know,” she continued. “I had started and then you texted.”

“There’s one part on the song where it’s like an ad lib track,” Kelsea Ballerini adds. “And now you’re going to hear it and now you’re going to know. You just hear Kelly go ‘Umm. Byeeee.’ And it’s in there, and it’s cranked. So thank you for that.”

“You’re welcome,” Kelly Clarkson replies.