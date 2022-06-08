Kelly Clarkson Learns Blake Shelton Was Right About Fiddle vs. Violin Debate

Renowned fiddler Lindsey Stirling stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show recently … or should it be “renowned violist” Lindsey Stirling? Kelly Clarkson took advantage of the opportunity to settle a debate that she’d long had with Blake Shelton on The Voice. What’s the difference between a fiddle and a violin? Check out their conversation below.

“I have a question, and I just need to know the answer,” Clarkson began. “So Shelton and I on The Voice have have often argued the difference between a fiddle and a violin. So what do you think the difference between a fiddle and a violin is?”

“It’s the way it’s played,” Stirling firmly replied to Clarkson’s visible disappointment, joking that she’d edit the question from the show before it aired. Stirling continued, “I was gonna say, I have a feeling that Blake would know that.”

“It’s how you play it. So you’re saying he was right?” Clarkson responded.

“I’m sorry, Kelly,” Stirling replied.

Clarkson later shared a clip of the exchange to the show’s Instagram page. She conceded, “It’s painful to say but @blakeshelton was right.”

Clarkson was certain that the differentiation between the two was in the type of strings used. But according to a pro, Blake Shelton was right all along.

Blake Shelton’s Summer Plans

Shelton will spend his summer stopping at a few festivals across the United States. There’s Country Music Summer Festival on June 18 in Santa Rosa, Calif. And there’s Twin Cities Summer Jam on July 23 in Shakopee, Minn., among others. He’ll also join a couple of lineups in Canada, including Calgary Stampede 2022 on July 16 and Country Thunder Saskatchewan 2022 on July 22. For a full list of Shelton’s summer tour stops, check out his website.

Kelly Clarkson’s New EP

Meanwhile, Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” segment on here show has become so popular, she’ll release a brand new EP filled with cover versions on Thursday (June 9). “After singing over 500 covers on my talk show, I’m excited to announced that my new EP #KELLYOKE is coming June 9th! It will include six covers that I recorded in the studio…” she recently teased on her personal Instagram. She also noted that the first of those six tracks will be a version of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.” Clarkson released a Christmas album in 2021. The former American Idol winner’s previous album, The Meaning of Life, was released in 2017.

The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted in first-run syndication in 2019, and it’s won six Daytime Emmys since. The talk show is a likely candidate to replace Ellen, but it’s already available in most major markets. Check your local listings.