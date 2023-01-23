Kelly Clarkson Sings Chris Stapleton’s ‘You Should Probably Leave,’ And Absolutely Crushes It: VIDEO

Kelly Clarkson is a legend in the music industry and, most recently, the star has added daytime talk show host to her resume. The longtime singer and former American Idol brings all of these elements together in her popular Kellyoke segment featured on her daytime talk show series The Kelly Clarkson Show.

One of her most recent Kellyoke performances has the Because Of You singer crushing a hit from a fellow musician, the iconic country music legend, Chris Stapleton. And, as Clarkson leaves her audience speechless with her performance, she may be singing You Should Probably Leave but that is the last thing her fans were about to do during the rousing performance.

Kelly Clarkson Lets Her Country Music Side Shine As She Nails A Chris Stapleton Classic

The popular Chris Stapleton track You Should Probably Leave tells the story of an on-and-off couple. The couple can’t seem to officially pull the plug on their relationship. Despite the fact they both know the story is not going to end well. The hit song found a spot at number 28 on the Hot 100 after its release in 2020. Clarkson gave the already perfect country music hit a new spin when she selected it for her January 20 Kellyoke performance.

Clarkson was accompanied in the performance by her Kelly Clarkson Show band as she lent her unique sound to the popular Chris Stapleton hit. The hit song was a single from Stapleton’s fourth studio album, Starting Over. During its time on the charts, You Should Probably Be Me spent a week at the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay list.

Clarkson Turns To The Authorities To Tell Stalker She Should Definitely Leave

2022 was a challenging year for Kelly Clarkson. She spent a good portion of the year navigating a challenging divorce from her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. However, Clarkson has also gotten candid about another challenge she has been facing recently. According to the star, she has been taking action against her stalker, Huguette Nicole Young. According to reports, per Taste of Country, Clarkson’s security detail has spotted the woman on the star’s property multiple times.

Clarkson obtained a temporary restraining order against Young in December 2022. This current restraining order states that Young must keep a minimum of 100 yards away from the singer’s home. However, these efforts haven’t stopped the woman from appearing on Clarkson’s property. She was caught on security footage driving past the gates to Clarkson’s home as recently as January 12. The security team working for Clarkson has also reported that Young has been spotted multiple times on the stars property. The stalker has also left several “gifts” for the singer such as dog toys and plants.