Kelly Clarkson Tells Shania Twain About Going ‘Commando’ in Hilarious Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction

All those mid-concert wardrobe changes that singers add to their sets may give their performances more glitz and glamour, but they’re done in such haste that sometimes, things go wrong. And as Kelly Clarkson shared with Shania Twain on her talk show earlier this week, one of her quick switches almost left her completely naked in front of a crowd of thousands.

The two Grammy-winning singers sat down on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Feb. 2 to chat about Twain’s anticipated Queen Of Me album, which dropped today (Feb. 3), and the two got to talking about the dreaded wardrobe malfunctions that have embarrassed dozens of performers.

Both artists admitted that the “quick changes” are “exhausting,” and Clarkson said she simply doesn’t want to do them at all. Her reasons go beyond the hassle of the process, however.

“Have you ever missed, one, a quick change or have you ever just come out and been like, ‘well, it wasn’t all put together?” she asked Twain.

Clarkson explained that performers typically have less than three minutes to swap outfits. Because everyone is in a rush, the backstage crew is usually swearing and stressed, and it seems like something always breaks. So most of the time, the singers run back to the microphone with pins holding their clothes in place.

“One time, in my quick change, they forgot to do something,” she explained. “They zipped me, but they didn’t do the [fastening], and I jumped around a lot on that tour. So my dress almost came completely off.”

“And I—was commando,” she laughed.

“So, that would’ve gone real European beach real quick,” added Clarkson.

Shania Twain Shared Her Most Embarrassing Concert Moment with Kelly Clarkson

Shania Twain offered that she has had plenty of almost horrifying situations over her 40-year career. But her most embarrassing moment has nothing to do with clothing, it has to do with a horse.

“The biggest mishap I’ve had on stage was with my horse,” she shared with a laugh. “One time, my horse was on stage, drops a big poop — and it’s big, and it’s steamy and it’s stinky, you know — I mean, not for me.”

The hobby equestrian admitted that she is used to the smell of horses, but she understood that most people in the crowd lived a very different lifestyle.

“I love the smell of horse poop. Everything I own smells like horse poop,” she added. “But, it was just really awkward. So I just had to say, ‘well, sh** happens!’”