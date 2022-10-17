Kelly Clarkson Welcomes a Surprising Duet Partner for Special Tribute To Loretta Lynn

Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with a celebrity in a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Her duet partner? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The singer/songwriter/talk show host shared the news on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on the Monday, October 17 episode. She does a segment on the show called “Kellyoke,” in which she covers a song.

This week, she and actor Dwayne Johnson teamed up for a duet of Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home Drinkin.'”

“In an extra special Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson honor the late Loretta Lynn with a duet of her classic song, ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’,’ with My Band Y’all,” the description reads.

The cover was amazing, and it was a sweet tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, who died earlier this month on October 4. The country legend was a trailblazer for women in country music, and came from a working-class family.

Fans loved the tribute. One commenter on YouTube wrote: “This is unexpected, didn’t know Dwayne sang until now and loved his low voice that matches with Kelly’s high notes which she killed it once more. What a great tribute to the late Loretta Lynn :).”

Another fan said: “I sure enjoyed this duet. I love both Kelly and Dewayne…had no idea he could sing. He did a great job! This performance put a smile on my face. Loved it! Thanks for sharing!”

The tribute comes shortly after Loretta’s sisters, Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue, also gave a tribute to Loretta by covering one of her songs. Her sisters performed her hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter” at the CMT Artist of the Year celebration, and it was a stunning performance.

The singer died peacefully in her Tennessee home earlier this month, and many have been mourning her ever since.

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Experience in the Industry After ‘American Idol’

Clarkson recently did an interview with Variety in which she talked about the struggles she faced after her American Idol win.

“It was not great,” she shared. “It was just really hard for me to navigate the industry. I remember this one tool I worked with – this dude came over [to] my house and put down some magazines and was like ‘So this is what you’re competing with.’”

She was pressured to fit a certain “sexy” image that she wasn’t comfortable with.

“There were naked people on the cover,” she said. “I have no problem with nudity. I’m, like, a total nudist. But that’s just not my vibe artistry-wise. A little mystery goes a long way for me.”

Thankfully, she did tell off the man who told her she was competing with the people in the magazines.

“Uh, no. That’s not what I’m competing with. It might be what you feel like I’m competing with, but that’s not me,” she told him.

By standing up for herself, she became the Kelly Clarkson we all know and love today.