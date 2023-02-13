Kelsea Ballerini Announces Short Film, 6-Song EP for Valentine’s Day

Kelsea Ballerini released her fourth full-length studio album in September. Months later, many fans are still enjoying Subject to Change. Tomorrow, they’ll have more new music to add to their playlists.

Earlier today, Ballerini announced that she will be releasing a short film alongside a six-song EP. She titled the multimedia project Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. Both the film and the EP will drop at midnight, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Kelsea Ballerini didn’t give much information about the new project. She dropped three teaser posts on her social media feeds. In one, she called the release a “six-song story.” In the same post, she shared the tracklist for the EP. Additionally, the Tennessee-born country singer shared a snippet from the film. Check it out below.

Kelsea Ballerini Is Coming for Your Feelings

It looks like Kelsea Ballerini is putting out a little something for the heartbroken this Valentine’s Day. In the snippet above we hear her sing “It’s 7 AM and I’m on a mountain with a view. / I’m the only one at a table meant for two.” Those lyrics probably come from the EP’s opening track. Additionally, some of the visuals in the clip make it look like it’ll be a sad story.

It makes sense that Kelsea Ballerini would release a collection of sad songs and a heart-wrenching short film this Valentine’s Day. After all, she recently went through a divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans. They finalized their divorce in November. However, it took months for them to get to the end of the legal proceedings.

Ballerini wrote some of the songs from her latest album while going through the end of the relationship and the divorce. However, there’s no doubt that she has plenty more to say on the subject after putting it in her rearview mirror.

Additionally, Kelsea Ballerini believes that authenticity and vulnerability are important to her songwriting. “I do feel a responsibility to not just show the glittery parts of my life and ‘job.’ That would be really easy to do, but it’s just not real. I feel responsibility as someone that people look up to to be more authentic, even if it’s a little bit uncomfortable sometimes,” she said.

29 Is an Interesting Age

Kelsea Ballerini said that all of her albums represent chapters of her life. “Every record of mine has bookmarked to years of my twenties. [Subject to Change] is from 26 to 28,” she said. She turned 29 days before releasing the album.

Ballerini’s friend and fellow country star, Carly Pearce, released her breakout album at 29. She took the pain and uncertainty she felt after her own divorce and the loss of a close friend to pen the songs on 29: Written in Stone. Now, from the looks of the promotional previews of the new film and EP, Ballerini is channeling the pain and uncertainty she’s been feeling into a personal and vulnerable new project.

We’ll only have to wait a few more hours to find out.