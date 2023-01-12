Kelsea Ballerini Announces Spring 2023 Leg of Her ‘Heartfirst’ Tour

Last year was a rollercoaster for Kelsea Ballerini. She and Morgan Evans went through a divorce which sparked a long healing process. On the bright side, she moved into her dream home shortly after the split. Professionally, 2022 was a great year for Ballerini. She released her fifth studio album SUBJECT TO CHANGE and embarked on the first leg of her Heartfirst Tour, and received a Grammy nomination. This year is shaping up to be a busy one for the Knoxville, Tennessee native.
Earlier today, Kelsea Ballerini took to social media to deliver a surprise announcement. She’ll be kicking off the second leg of her Heartfirst tour this spring. “Let’s do this again,” she wrote in the post alongside an image showing the tour dates. Georgia Webster will offer support at all nine stops on the tour.
Heartfirst Spring Tour Dates
- 03/06 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ History
- 03/07 – Detroit, Michigan @ The Fillmore
- 03/08 – Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
- 03/10 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ The Armory
- 03/11 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Eagles Ballroom
- 03/12 – Indianapolis, Indiana @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- 03/15 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom
- 03/17 – Atlantic City, New Jersey @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- 03/18 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Stage AE
Kelsea Ballerini to Go on Tour with Kenny Chesney
In November, Kenny Chesney announced that he would bring Kelsea Ballerini with him on his I Go Back Tour. That trek kicks off at the end of March. So, she’ll have about a week of downtime between her Heartfirst dates and her shows with Chesney. You can go to Ballerini’s website for more information and tickets to these dates and other one-off shows she has scheduled throughout the year.
About taking Ballerini on the road with him, Kenny Chesney said, “Kelsea understands everything about where I come from, because she’s from there, too. She knows how hard it is to leave, how much you miss all those things that make you who you are, but also how the only way to chase the kind of dream she has is to do just that. It’s a tough call when you love home the way we both do, but for kids like ups, there was never really a choice.”
I Go Back Tour Dates
- 03/25 – State College, Pennsylvania @ Bryce Jordan Center
- 03/30 – Wichita, Kansas @ INTRUST Bank Arena
- 04/01 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Paycom Center
- 04/06 – Uncasville, Connecticut @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- 04/08 – Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
- 04/12 – Birmingham, Alabama @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- 04/14 – Jacksonville, Florida @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
- 04/25 – Lexington, Kentucky @ Rupp Arena
- 04/27 – Greenville, South Carolina @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- 04/29 – Greensboro, North Carolina @ Greensboro Coliseum
- 05/04 – Moline, Illinois @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark
- 05/06 – Grand Rapids, Michigan @ Van Andel Arena
- 05/09 – Grand Forks, North Dakota @ The Alerus Center
- 05/11 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
- 05/13 – Lincoln, Nebraska @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
- 05/18 – Fort Wayne, Indiana @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
- 05/20 – Evansville, Indiana @ Ford Center
- 05/25 – Charleston, South Carolina @ Credit One Stadium
- 05/27 – Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf