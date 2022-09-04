Kelsea Ballerini Breaks Down in Tears in Bathtub Amid Morgan Evans Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce from her husband Morgan Evans last week. In a new TikTok video, she’s experiencing a lot of emotions over the split. Check out the clip that she shared below.

“A complex time,” she captioned the post. It was soundtracked by “Complex” by Katie Gregson-MacLeod.

The 28-year-old Knoxville, Tenn. native is alone in her bathtub with her makeup smeared.

Morgan Evans has been open about his emotions during the split, too. The Australian country singer posted to his own Instagram recently.

“I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise, but sadly it is not,” he said.

An unnamed source told People that there had been issues in the marriage. The two had privately separated before, and they spent several years in therapy. After years of effort, they decided it was best to part ways.

It’s been a roller coaster for Kelsea Ballerini this summer. She paid tribute to a “hero” at the ACM Honors ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 24. Ballerini called upon the GRAMMY Museum to borrow Shania Twain’s iconic dress from the 1999 awards show. During the show, she recreated Twain’s video performance of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” Twain received the ACM Poets Award. The show will air on FOX on September 13.

And Kelsea Ballerini also has new music. She released the first single “HEARTFIRST” earlier this summer, and she followed it with “WHAT I HAVE” last week. Her fifth album, Subject to Change, is due on September 23.

Kelsea Ballerini Hits the Road This Fall

The day after the new record drops, Kelsea Ballerini hits the road. The first show is at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Saturday, September 24. There’s a good chance that she’ll celebrate the release that Friday in Times Square on the TODAY Show.

It’s a modest touring schedule for now. It extends into October, but there are several notable destinations not on the itinerary. There are just two West Coast dates. She’s at Mission Ballroom in Denver on October 3 and the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on October 6. But for the most part, this is an East Coast trek. There’s just one date in the Deep South. That’s Atlanta at The Eastern on October 11. There is glaringly not a Nashville stop on the trip. She wraps it at Foxwoods Resort Casino on October 14 in Connecticut. She’ll hit Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Boston along the way. Check out all of Kelsea Ballerini’s dates and get ticket information at her website.