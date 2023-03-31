Kelsea Ballerini Brings the Vintage Vibes with New Video for ‘If You Go Down I’m Goin’ Down Too’

Ready to kick off a new weekend, country music star Kelsea Ballerini revealed her vintage side with the release of the music video for her single If You Go Down I’m Goin’ Down Too.

In a statement to CMT about the music video, Ballerini stated she wanted something that had a “real look and feel” to it. “But it needed to be fun… and funny,” she explained. “I wanted something that made people laugh and clink their glasses because when I wrote this, I wanted If You Go Down to be a song that was a reason to turn up the dial.”

Kelsea Ballerini did say that the is more “tongue-in-cheek” than reality. “Obviously, it’s not true,” she confirmed. “But it’s fun to sing a line like ‘Hypothetically if you ever kill your husband, Hand on the Bible, I’d be lying through my teeth…’ Nobody would ever do that, but it’s the kind of joke you can take in a song that’s funny.”

The single’s chorus reads, “’Cause dirt on you is dirt on me/ And we both know our hands ain’t clean/ If it all blows up and we end up on the news/ If you go down, I’m goin’ down too.”

Along with releasing If You Go Down’s new music video, Ballerini will also be performing the single at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 2nd).

Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About the Story Behind ‘If You Go Down, I’m Goin’ Down Too’

During an interview with Billboard in November 2022, Kelsea Ballerini opened up about If You Go Down, I’m Goin’ Down Too and the meaning behind the already popular tune. She said it all started with an interesting conversation among friends.

“We just started talking about Thelma & Louise, and [Earl characters] Marianne and Wanda, and these really beautiful best-friend stories that had a tinge of murder attached,” Ballerini recalled. “Me and my girlfriends will all listen to Crime Junkie and text each other every Monday after we listen to the podcast. And if we have a girls’ night, we’re going to watch some kind of true-crime documentary.”

Kelsea Ballerini said that her latest album Subject to Change had a missing puzzle piece, which was a song that honors her friendships. She further mentioned that friends were a huge theme in her last record. “The two lyrics that popped up the most on that Kelsea record were ‘home’ and ‘friends,’” she explained. “And so it was like I was doing a disservice to a pillar in my life to not have a song that carried that through.”

Ballerini went on to add that the song has a very ‘90s country feel. “That’s also why there’s a Chicks reference to it.”