Kelsea Ballerini Captures Bone-Chilling Video of an Alligator Swimming Directly Towards Her: VIDEO

Kelsea Ballerini is enjoying some time away before things kick into high gear later this month. She shared a group of photos and videos from a trip to the woods. She spent some time on the lake. Her dog came along for the ride. And she spotted an alligator. Check out that video on the ninth slide.

“i’ve got a jeep i’ve got a dog i’ve got what they call a dream job,” she captioned the post.

It looks like at least one friend accompanied Kelsea Ballerini and her pup. And that’s a pretty great cabin she found for her stay. Caylee Hammack, for one, wanted to know more about the locale.

“I will beg and plead…but I must know where you went. I need a vacation and this place seems like a magical wonderland. Also, you are lovely, full of light, & you emulate it, in case you ever forget,” Hammack replied to Ballerini’s post.

Fans rushed to the comments to praise Kelsea Ballerini for sharing her emotional journey through her divorce.

“Thank you for showing me it’s okay to be real and show my emotions. Been thinking of you lots. Life is a tough journey but we’ve got this. love you,” replied one fan.

“we love u so much. my gosh you deserve so much. sending all the love. also the new single is EVERYTHING,” replied another.

The new single is “WHAT I HAVE.” It’s the second single from Kelsea Ballerini’s forthcoming fifth album Subject to Change. The first single, “HEARTFIRST,” is still soaring on country radio. The new album arrives on September 23.

A Big Year for Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini just had an incredible night at the ACM Honors. She paid tribute to a hero, Shania Twain, by recreating her video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and wearing Twain’s 1999 GRAMMYs dress. The ceremony will air on FOX on September 13.

The day after Subject to Change arrives, Kelsea Ballerini embarks on a support tour. She kicks it off on Saturday, September 24 at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City. It seems like a fair bet that she’ll celebrate the album release the day before with a TODAY Show appearance.

The tour hits several East Coast cities, including Boston, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. There aren’t many West Coast dates, though. For now, there’s a stop at Mission Ballroom in Denver and the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. And there’s just one Southern date. That’s at The Eastern in Atlanta. There is notably no Nashville date as of now. The trek concludes on October 14 at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut. To see all of Kelsea Ballerini’s dates and get ticket information for each, visit her website.