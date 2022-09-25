Kelsea Ballerini Changes Lyrics to One of Her Hit Songs During Show Amid Morgan Evans Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini performed at Radio City Music Hall in New York City this weekend. The performance came on the heels of her latest release Subject to Change, which dropped on Friday. The album was written while she was going through the difficult time, and it seems that as the title of the record indicates, the lyrics are subject to change.

During the performance, she altered several lyrics to her songs. While singing her latest hit, “What I Have,” the 29-year-old star changed “I got a warm body in bed” to “I got my own body in bed.” The fans loved it. During the song “Get Over Yourself,” she changed “I’m the crazy b—- that wrecked your life” to “I’m the crazy ex that wrecked your life.” She also changed the lyrics to “Miss Me More.”

Subject to Change is Kelsea Ballerini’s most personal album to date. She recently opened up about promoting the record to several outlets.

“I feel like I have a beautiful life,” she said. “And sometimes while promoting this album, I feel like a sociopath, because I’m presenting this thing I’m really proud of and I’m really happy to be in this chapter and putting this record out. But at the same time, there’s a lot going on in my life.”

It causes her to reflect quite a bit as she carries on with the album promotion.

“I’m like, I talk about this album, about it being a juxtaposition,” she said. “And I’m in such a juxtaposition while putting it out. So of course it’s like this.”

She joined SiriusXM’s The Highway on Thursday and when asked if this is a “divorce album” or a “personal growth” album, she opted for calling it an “audit album.”

Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Subject to Change’ Tour

Her tour rolls along through October, but it’s a short run. She has just ten dates scheduled for this tour. These were dates that she had scheduled before the pandemic, and she wanted to give fans that kept their tickets for those shows and were patient the first opportunity to see the show.

Next up is a stop at Roadrunner in Boston, Mass. on September 25. She’ll then head to The Anthem in Washington, D.C. There are just two dates near the West Coast. She’s in Denver at Mission Ballroom on October 3. Then she’s at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 6. And there’s just one true Southern date. That’s a stop at The Eastern in Atlanta on October 11. She wraps it up at Foxwood Resorts Casino in Connecticut on October 14. She’ll bring Georgia Webster out to support on all dates. To see everything on her schedule and get ticket information for each date, check out her website.