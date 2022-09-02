Kelsea Ballerini Counts Her Blessings With Her New Single ‘What I Have’

There’s brand new music and a brand new tour coming from Kelsea Ballerini. “HEARTFIRST” has been burning up country radio this summer, and now the 28-year-old Knoxville, Tenn. native is giving us another peek at what to expect from the new album. The new single is titled “WHAT I HAVE.” Check it out below.

This one’s softer and more personal than the lead single “HEARTFIRST.” She first played it at the Grand Ole Opry back in January. The song reflects how the pandemic gave her a fresh outlook on life.

Kelsea Ballerini just filed for divorce from her husband, Morgan Evans. The two have have been open about the decision, and they’ve highlighted the good times that they shared.

Subject to Change arrives on September 23. It is the fifth album from Kelsea Ballerini. In the wake of the new album announcement, Ballerini has been busy. She paid tribute to one of her heroes at the ACM Honors ceremony at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 24. Shania Twain received the ACM Poets Award, and Kelsea recreated her music video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” She even dressed the part – twice. She called upon the GRAMMY Museum to borrow Twain’s iconic dress from the 1999 awards show. And she pulled that off, too.

The ACM Honors ceremony airs on FOX on September 13. It will also feature Little Big Town paying tribute to their long time friend Miranda Lambert with a performance of her “The House That Built Me.” Lambert was honored with the Triple Crown Award for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Other honorees included Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton.

Kelsea Ballerini Hits the Road in Support of ‘Subject to Change’

The day after the new album drops, Kelsea Ballerini will be out on the road. The first date is on Saturday, September 24 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. That’d certainly lead one to conclude that she’ll celebrate the release with a TODAY Show performance on Friday. For now, it’s not an exhaustive tour. But there is certainly room to add dates. There are also limited West Coast dates. She does visit Mission Ballroom in Denver on October 3 and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 6.

There’s just one date in the Deep South. That’s at The Eastern in Atlanta on October 11. Notably, there’s no Nashville date currently on the calendar. The tour wraps at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. on October 14. There are notable East Coast dates along the way, including Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.