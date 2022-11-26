Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Dream Home’ Was Previously Owned by Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini purchased her new “dream home” from fellow country music star, Kacey Musgraves.

The Peter Pan singer is officially divorced and moving on with her life while living in a gorgeous minimalist-style house in Nashville, TN. According to the celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, the 3,494-square-foot dwelling has been passed from one member of Music City royally to another.

Ballerini bought the home from Musgraves in a private sale for just under $2.5 million. And she closed the deal on Nov. 16.

Musgraves only owned the home since 2020, when she bought it for $1.98 million from interior designer Louisa Pierce. After the purchase, Musgraves completely revamped Pierce’s more eclectic look and turned it into a plant-filled oasis with modern furniture and sunlit washed open spaces.

Shortly before listing it on the market, Musgrave’s work caught the eye of the editors at Architectural Digest. And the magazine featured the home in an April 2022 spread.

Kelsea Ballerini announced that she had “picked up the keys” to the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home while she was performing at the Grand Ole Opry earlier this month. In between songs, she shared that she started that day at the courthouse finalizing her divorce. Then, she found out she had earned a Grammy nomination for Best Solo Country Performance all before singing on the iconic stage.

“And s–t, if that ain’t country music, I don’t know what is,” she laughed.

Kelsea Ballerini Posts First Picture From Inside Her New House

Later that night, Kelsea posted a picture from inside her new abode. In it, she smiles big and shows that she was busy putting her own stamp on the place.

“Made it home. to myself. to what’s ahead. let’s unpack and stay awhile,” she captioned.

The move came months after Ballerini and her former husband, Morgan Evans, announced their separation. Ballerini was the first to share the news. In late August, she posted a note on Instagram that the “deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end.”

“It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons,” she added.

On Oct. 24, PEOPLE reported that the couple had come to a settlement agreement and vacated their marital home. They listed the house for sale while they waited for Tennessee’s mandatory three-month “cooling off period” to elapse.