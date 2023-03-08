Kelsea Ballerini Fires Back at Claims Her Relationship With Chase Stokes Is ‘Staged’

Kelsea Ballerini’s love life has been at the center of the tabloids in recent weeks, which has led a slew of internet trolls to attack her. And in true Ballerini form, she’s dealing with it head-on.

The country music songstress is in a brand new romance with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. The relationship comes a few months after Ballerini announced that she and her former husband, Morgan Evans, were splitting.

As one would expect, people have been gossiping about her and Stokes from the moment their chemistry was on the radar, and they have jumped to every conclusion imaginable. But most recently, the rumor mill has determined that the relationship is simply a PR stunt.

Kelsea Ballerini had something to say about that on Instagram.

In her stories this week, the Grammy-nominated singer posted a candid picture of her and her beau. In it, she sat on his lap, held his hand, and gazed into his eyes as he brushed her hair off her shoulder.

“Idk seems staged. Probably PR,” she wrote beneath the photo. To ensure no one missed the sarcasm, Ballerini added an upside-down smiley emoji.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are ‘Just Vibing’ Right Now

The subtle jab came after a gossip site posted a picture of Kelsea Ballerini and Chase stokes and then made some bold assumptions about the situation.

“She’s too busy consistently asking out the manager at Soho House Nash when she comes in all the time after last call… This has to be a PR play,” the person wrote.

Ballerini initially tackled that comment on TikTok. In a video, she highlighted a screenshot of the comment and asked people to please stop attacking her integrity and her relationship.

“I know, I know, I know, I know, I know. I know,” she said. “Stop reading… Stop looking.”

“But what is happening, guys?” she asked before panning over parts of the comment in question. “What? What? No — let’s not do this, you know?”

Fans first assumed that Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes were dating when Stokes posted a photo dump on Instagram and included a picture of himself and Ballerini cozying up at a college football game.

Ballerini finally confirmed the romance while she was chatting on the Call Her Daddy podcast. However, while she admitted she isn’t single, she said that she and Stokes aren’t serious quite yet. In her words, she and the actor are “just vibing” for now.