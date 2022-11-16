kelsea-ballerini-fires-back-at-cma-awards-dress-critics

Kelsea Ballerini had an unfortunate wardrobe faux pas at last week’s CMA Awards. But Ballerini shrugged her shoulders and waved off the fashionistas and the fans who think they are.

In other words, she doesn’t care what you think about her choice of a bluish-turquoise Balenciaga dress. Or, that at least one other person wore the same gown and walked the red carpet into Bridgestone Arena.

Ballerini answered questions about her CMA Awards wardrobe via TikTok. She is, after all, a true country music fashionista, one who is known to switch outfits several times during major events.

First question, what do you do when another person shows up in the same dress? Mackenzie Porter and Kelsea Ballerini were twinning on the red carpet.

“It’s giving blue is the moment,” Ballerini said in the TikTok. “It’s giving great minds think alike, it’s giving ‘I immediately changed into a green dress because she looked so good in it.’ (And) it’s giving, ‘don’t you dare do a who wore it better or put a side by side.’ It’s rude.”

And the end, as Ballerini tosses back her blonde hair and channels Lizzo: “Feeling fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-ussy’s

Tryna bring out the fabulous.”

You didn’t try Kelsea Ballerini. You did.

Kelsea Ballerini Didn’t Have Quite the Same Look as Porter

As we said, Kelsea Ballerini always looks fabulously pulled together whether she’s performing, making an appearance or walking the red carpet. It’s part of her vibe. And she also pointed out that although she and Porter both wore the same gown, each gave the dress its own spin. They both looked fierce.

Mackenzie Porter and Kelsea Ballerini wore the same Balenciaga gown to the CMA Awards last week. (ABC)

Ballerini wore matching gloves with her gown. They actually were sewn to the dress. Gloves to match the sleeves are on trend this year. While the front of the dress looked somewhat conservative, the back was another story. It featured a large cut-out from the shoulders to the waist.

But it probably should be pointed out that neither Ballerini nor Porter has dibs on this Balenciaga this year. Kim Kardashian actually wore it first this spring at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles.

Kelsea Ballerini, after seeing Porter on the red carpet, switched to light green. She’s seen here with Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

It’s not the first time Ballerini has selected a look worn first by someone else. In August, she chose a white sequined, figure-hugging gown originally worn by fashion plate Shania Twain in 1999. Of course, it was appropriate to go vintage Shania, since Ballerini was there to pay homage to the superstar. During the ceremony, Ballerini wore another vintage Twain outfit to sing Shania’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”