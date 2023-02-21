Kelsea Ballerini Fires Major Shot At Ex-Husband Morgan Evans

Nearly six months after pulling the plug on her marriage, Kelsea Ballerini fires a major shot at ex-husband Morgan during a recent interview.

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday (February 22nd), Ballerini didn’t hold back on sharing her true feelings about her Evans. “I didn’t want to have a wedding,” the country music star confessed. “I swore I would never get married.”

Kelsea Ballerini then stated that she believes Morgan loved her more at 23, but she loves herself more at 29. The couple married in 2017 one year after getting engaged. Ballerini made the decision to divorce this past August.

When asked by the podcast’s host, Alex Cooper, if things got ugly between her and her ex, Ballerini unleashed. “Yeah, it did,” she then declared. “As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided, he’s taking half the house he didn’t pay for. How was I married to this person for this long and had no idea that that bit of charter was tucked within that human being?”

In regards to if she’s ready to date again, Kelsea Ballerini also hinted that she has moved on. The country music hitmaker has recently been linked to Outer Banks star, Chase Stokes. “Am I ready to date again?” she further asked. “I’ve never really dated. I don’t know how it works. Am I single? No.”

Kelsea’s comments about Morgan come days after she announced plans to release a short film and six-song EP. In one of the teasers for the project, titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Ballerini said the release is a “six-song story.”

Kelsea Ballerini Says ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’ is the ‘Next Chapter’ For Her ‘SUBJECT TO CHANGE’ Album

In a statement to PEOPLE, Kelsea Ballerini stated that the Rolling Up the Welcome Mat project is considered the “next chapter” for her 2022 album SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

“When I listen to SUBJECT TO CHANGE, I hear a lot of self-reflection and turmoil,” Ballerini also shared. “This is the deep dive into that turmoil. I was writing by myself for most of the project, and it was nice to trust myself again.”

Kelsea Ballerini then stated that the six songs are what she wished she had last year when she was going through the breakup. “It’s about the complexities of the feelings you go through during a massive shift at a young age. Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was how I processed everything. It’s the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music — which is the purest way I could’ve handled it.”