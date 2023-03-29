Kelsea Ballerini Helps Kenny Chesney Celebrate His 55th Birthday in Style: PHOTO

Kelsea Ballerini helped Kenny Chesney ring in his 55th birthday alongside a slew of pals on a private plane over the weekend. The country stars took to Instagram to share the high-flying festivities with fans.

“One fun, late night birthday plane ride after our State College, Pennsylvania show with @KelseaBallerini,” Chesney wrote alongside the snapshot. “What a tour!” He also saluted his drummer, Nick Buda, who was celebrating another birthday.”Love ya man!!” Chesney said of his band member.

Earlier, Chesney released a video from his show at Penn State University’s Bryce Jordan Center the prior evening. When he stepped on stage, the arena roared in celebration as they sang “Happy Birthday” to him. “I’d be a bad friend if I didn’t ask all of you at this sold-out show on a Saturday night at Penn State to sing happy birthday,” Ballerini said in the video. She then led the crowd of 15,000 in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to the veteran country star. “Thank you, @KelseaBallerini and State College, PA, for the birthday song,” Chesney wrote. “What a night.”

On Thursday, the much-anticipated “I Go Back” Tour of country star Kenny Chesney blasted off in grand fashion at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. The concert was taken to the next level with a duet between him and Kelsea Ballerini on their song “Half Of My Hometown.” According to People, they serenaded fans with a live performance of his hit single from 2014 titled “Wild Child”.

Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini’s tour is more intimate than the norm

After his massive “Here and Now” Tour ended in August, Chesney is hitting the road once again with an upcoming tour that will span several cities from March to May. Instead of focusing solely on major markets, this tour will bring him to many small towns as well. Motivated by his fervent devotees, he intentionally planned a tour that would only cater to the fans, “who might not come to stadium shows, who live a little off the obvious path, but who love this music every bit as much…” he said in s statement.

The 12-time CMA Award-winner said that his 2004 single, “I Go Back,” was the spark of inspiration for this tour. This tune speaks volumes about how music can bring us back to pivotal moments in our lives – making it a fitting title for this special journey.

“That song is about holding all those things that shaped you very close, recognizing how special they are — and keeping them alive any way you can,” Chesney explained in a press release. “So, I decided that rather than just go repeat what we did, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up! Let’s call the tour I Go Back — and do just that.”