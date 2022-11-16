Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Finalize Their Divorce

Country singers Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans officially ended their nearly five-year marriage on Tuesday.

Ballerini shared the news during her Nov. 15 performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. While speaking to the crowd, she revealed that she spent that morning finalizing her pre-arranged settlement.

The day was filled with a mix of emotions. Following the divorce, not only did the 29-year-old have the honor of standing on the iconic Opry stage but she also learned that she earned a Grammy nod for Best Country Solo Performance.

“The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” she shared. “And then being nominated for a Grammy.”

“And shit, if that ain’t country music, I don’t know what is.” Life update from Kelsea ❤️



Along with the other major milestones, she also got the keys to her “dream home” on Tuesday.

Kelsea Ballerini married Morgan Evans on Dec. 2, 2017, following a nearly two-year romance. The couple reportedly struggled early in their marriage and attempted to reconcile.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time,” a source told PEOPLE. ” Prior to this, they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

Kelsea Ballerini Filed For Divorce in August 2022

Ballerini filed for divorce in late August, and she quickly updated her fans on social media and asked for privacy as she and Evans grieved.

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

“With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can,” she continued.

During a CBS interview, Kelsea Ballerini admitted that the breakup was not “volatile” or dramatic, the relationship simply “didn’t work.”

“Sometimes [it’s] like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person, and this is just no longer good anymore.’”

The couple’s attorneys worked out a deal during Tennessee’s mandatory three-month cooling-off period and came to a settlement agreement on Oct. 24. By that day, both singers had “vacated the marital residence” and listed the home for sale.