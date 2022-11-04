Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans Reach Divorce Settlement Agreement

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have agreed to a financial settlement in one major step towards finalizing their divorce. According to court documents, the country music couple has vacated their month and put the house on the market.

People magazine provided the latest details. According to a court document filed in Davidson County in Tennessee, the couple agreed to “all issues relating to their divorce” on Oct. 24.

The document also indicated that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in case they split up. Otherwise, the two already moved out of the Nashville home they shared and have divided their personal property. The home is on the market.

As word spread about her financial settlement, Kelsea Ballerini walked the red carpet in conjunction for a CMT event of Wynonna Judd’s final concert stop. On Wednesday, she was in Austin, stepping on stage with Carrie Underwood to reveal details about next year’s CMT Awards.

The 29-year-old Kelsea Ballerini filed from divorce from Evans, her husband of five years, on Aug. 29. The split came as a surprise to her fans. But People reported that the couple had been problems for awhile. The day she filed, Ballerini gave an update to her fans via her Instagram Story.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini put on a happy public front this past March. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

People quoted an unnamed source who told the outlet: “They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this (divorce filing) they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

The two first met in Australia, where Evans is from, in March, 2016, when they co-hosted an awards show. They started talking during the after party and began dating. They became red carpet official in November of that year. Then on Christmas Day, Evans asked Ballerini to marry him. They wed in Cabo San Lucas in December, 2017.

After Kelsea Ballerini confirmed their split, Evans said via his Instagram that he wished the two weren’t breaking up. But by October, there was no turning back.

In an interview with CBS, Ballerini said of the divorce proceedings: “It’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile, it just didn’t work. And that sometimes is like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person, and this is just no longer good anymore.’”