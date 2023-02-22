Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About the Choice She Was Forced to Make During Her Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans finalized their divorce last November. Since then, Ballerini has been fairly open about her feelings. She spoke frankly about how she was dealing with the new stage of her life in interviews last year. More recently, Ballerini released the EP and short film Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. The multimedia project sheds a little more light on the end of their relationship as well as the divorce.

After releasing Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. During her chat with Alex Cooper, Ballerini discussed the new EP as well as the divorce that inspired it. She also revealed a tough choice she found herself forced to make in the early stages of the proceedings.

Kelsea Ballerini Makes Her Choice

In a candid conversation about the end of her marriage, Kelsea Ballerini said, “Who you marry is not who you divorce.” Then, she expanded on her point. “As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided, he’s taking half the house he didn’t pay for,” Ballerini added.

Copper was taken aback by the statement and asked whether Ballerini has a prenuptial agreement to protect her assets. “I did get a prenup,” she replied. “It was kinda like that or alimony.”

Then, Ballerini revealed the tough decision she had to make. She had finished doing a run of shows and returned to the house they shared to pack up some of her things. Then, she flew to Denver and got on a phone call with her manager and lawyer.

“They were like, ‘He wants half the house. That’s how they’re reading the prenup,’” Kelsea Ballerini recalled. “or there’s messy alimony language.”

Ballerini’s team informed her that she had to choose. She could either give Morgan Evans half of the house they lived in or she could “have public alimony hearings indefinitely,” she revealed. The East Tennessee native also pointed out that Evans contributed to the house but she paid for the bulk of it.

“I was like, ‘Give him the house. I want out,’” Ballerini said.

Moving On

During her chat with Alex Cooper, Kelsea Ballerini talked about the final months of her marriage, when she knew it was going downhill. “There was such a sense of disconnection. We hadn’t seen each other, there was a lack of effort to see each other. I was getting resentful because any time we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load. I was tired, I was just tired.”

Lately, it seems that Kelsea Ballerini is reinvigorated. She created an EP and short film that are guaranteed to tug your heartstrings. Additionally, she all but confirmed the rumors about her relationship with Chase Stokes. She told Cooper that she isn’t single. However, when asked directly if she and Stokes were an item, Ballerini said she was “just vibing” at the moment.