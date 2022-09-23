Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About How ‘Life Is So Messy’ While Discussing Post-Divorce Album

Close to a month after announcing her divorce from her husband of five years, Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about how her new album, Subject to Change, reflects on the struggles she’s facing amid the split.

While speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment about the newly released album, Kelsea Ballerini revealed that Subject to Change is considered her most vulnerable record yet. “Obviously, we’ve all changed a lot the last couple of years,” she said. “Because life has forced us to. And I feel like the last few years, in my twenties, I’ve grown so much.”

Kelsea Ballerini then shared that she’s learned so much about herself in the “extra space” that everyone has been forced into. “And I loved that Subject to Change represented my life. It represented everyone’s life, and it kind of thematically took me through the story that I was writing.”

Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini shared that she and her team went back and forth about the album. This includes what was needing to be in the album. “Like, ‘Do we make it broad, or do we just make it like very much so about me?’ And we ended up going very inward, very personal, to set the tone for the whole record.”

Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Subject to Change’ Serves as a Companion Piece of Sorts for Her 2021 Confessional Poetry Book

Along with discussing the album, Kelsea Ballerini pointed out that Subject to Change is serving as a “companion” piece of sorts for her 2021 confessional poetry Feel Your Way Through.

“Writing Feel Your Way Through was super cathartic, obviously,” Kelsea Ballerini explained. “Because some of its light, and some of its like funny stories and some of its stuff that I’ve just certainly never talked about before and covers a lot of trauma.”

Kelsea Ballerini also shared that she felt so free to release the book. “I think it unlocked this part of my creativity, but also just like my soul as, like, crazy as that sounds. I felt the way that people connected to that gave me the confidence to kind of keep pushing in that direction. So, there are certain songs [on Subject to Change] that you listen to and it’s almost a little jarring, how honest it is.”

Along with discussing the album and poetry book, Kelsea Ballerini did speak about her time away from social media. She said the reason she stepped back from it all was due to her mental health. “I honestly think it was after that incident that I kind of realized that I had a choice. It was like, ‘Do I just shut up and just post the pretty parts of my life, and just not open myself up to this anymore?’ Because I’m really sensitive and I feel it all.”

Kelsea Ballerini went on to add that she thinks her sensitivity is what makes her good at her job.