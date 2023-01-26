Kelsea Ballerini, ‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Strokes Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors on Nashville Night Out

While continuing to fuel the rumors circulating about their relationship, Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks star Chase Strokes enjoy a night out together in Nashville.

According to TMZ, Ballerini and Stokes were out and about in Music City on Tuesday (January 24th). The duo went to Robert’s Western World for a bit to enjoy some live music while eating dinner. The media outlet noted that while the country star and the actor were enjoying each other’s time, they didn’t kiss or have any other PDA.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes began fueling dating rumors earlier this month when the Outer Banks star posted a snapshot of him and Ballerini snuggling up while watching the NCAA football championship together. The country music hitmaker also performed during the big game.

Although Ballerini declared she was ready to break up with the Internet over the dating rumors, Stokes revealed that the duo is just having fun currently. “She’s a sweet girl,” the actor shared with TMZ last week. “We’re having a good time and that’s all I’ll say.”

Kelsea Ballerini’s new situation with the Outer Banks star comes just months after she announced her divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Morgan Evans. “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” Ballerini said on Instagram.

Kelsea Ballerini Said the Decision to Divorce Morgan Evans Was Not a ‘Sudden One’

While speaking to CBS Mornings last fall, Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her decision to divorce Morgan Evans. She said at the time that the decision was not a sudden one.

“There’s a lot that happens before that becomes public,” Ballerini explained. “So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”

The country music superstar then said that the life change came with lots of challenges for her. “I’m a peacemaker,” she continued while also describing herself as a people pleaser. “So, to do something that kind of goes against those two things is really difficult. And I’m really proud of myself.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time of their divorce that Ballerini and Evans had been working on their marriage for a very long time. They had also separated once prior and had been in therapy for several years before making the final decision to officially split. “They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate,” the insider added.