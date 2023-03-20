Kelsea Ballerini Pauses Her Own Concert to Get Info on Taylor Swift’s Tour

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour on Friday and Kelsea Ballerini had to check in on it at all costs, including stopping her own concert. At her show, the “Blindsided” singer paused to question whether anyone was keeping tabs on the opening night of the “Eras Tour,” which had recently begun in Glendale, Arizona. In a viral TikTok video, we can see Ballerini inquire: “Can I just level with you for a minute? Is anyone stalking the ‘Eras Tour’? Has it started?” Instantly an uproar of cheers filled up from the crowd.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“I’m gonna stalk it after this, but I have one question. Is ‘Cruel Summer’ on the setlist?” Kelsea added. Cheers of “Yes!” filled the room, and Ballerini was elated with joy. “IT IS?!” she gushed. “Wow, that’s my Super Bowl, I gotta be honest.”

Kelsea Ballerini wasn’t the only celebrity taking notice of Taylor Swift this weekend

Meanwhile, Ballerini isn’t the only high-profile person taking note of Swift’s new tour. As Swift kicked off her tour, Elon Musk’s peculiar tweets about the superstar singer-songwriter sparked outrage amongst her devoted fanbase. On his Twitter account, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter shared his opinions with followers.

It all started when Dogecoin creator Billy Markus tweeted, “Taylor Swift rules and if you disagree you’ll be kicked off the internet I’m pretty sure.” Musk then replied, “Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional.” Our brain’s limbic system is responsible for our ability to share profound, intense emotions with one another – referred to as “limbic resonance”.

Musk also responded to a tweet from Swift’s account. The Tweet contained four onstage photographs of the singer. The billionaire responded to Swift’s collage with a “cigarette” emoji. Of course, this strongly suggests that he believed the singer was a smoke show. A user by the name of “Teslaconomics” inquired on Twitter if Musk and Swift would form an adorable pair. Musk jokingly responded with a teary-eyed smile. This led to many Swifty’s going at Musk, warning him to stay away from their idol.

Ballerini is also riding high from her Saturday Night Live from earlier this month. She made her debut on the show with a surprise twist to her song “Blindsided.” With suggestive lyrics added at the end, it seems as though she wanted to make sure Morgan Evans heard exactly how she felt about their separation. This lyrical reworking could be an indication that Ballerini had already listened to his breakup anthem called “Over For You,” and was determined not only to express herself but also retaliate against him with this subtle yet pointed dig.

Now you’re singing out loud on the radio / But you’re the only heart that breaks,” Ballerini crooned. “You would’ve searched the whole world over. Yeah, sure. OK.”