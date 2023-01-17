Kelsea Ballerini Ready to ‘Break Up With the Internet’ Over Dating Rumors With ‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes

It seems like dismissing rumors about potential romantic partners is part of being newly single. While this is true for just about anyone, when you’re a star like Kelsea Ballerini, the rumors spread further and faster. Recently, the internet rumor mill has decided that Ballerini and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes are an item. This rumor started after Stokes and Ballerini attended the college football championship game along with a group of friends. In some photos, the two young stars looked to be getting cozy in the stands.

So far, Kelsea Ballerini has been quiet about the rumors. She probably assumed that if she ignored them, they would fizzle out. However, that isn’t the case. In fact, even more rumors are pouring in about Ballerini’s potential dating habits. Finally, after DeuxMoi, a pop culture tabloid outlet posted an unverified tip about Kelsea, she had to say something.

The outlet, which notes “Some statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed. This account does not claim information published is based in fact,” in its bio posted a message that said that Kelsea Ballerini is “consistently” asking out the manager of SoHo House in Nashville. She put a screenshot showing the message in the background of her response video.

Kelsea Ballerini didn’t have too much to say in her video. However, it is clear that she is exasperated and completely fed up. “I know, I know, I know, stop reading, stop looking,” she said at the beginning of the video. “But what is happening, guys?” she asked. Before the short clip ends, Ballerini adds, “Let’s not do this, ya know?”

In the video’s caption, Kelsea Ballerini wrote, “I’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure.”

Kelsea Ballerini Is Still Healing

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans were married for nearly five years. They finalized their divorce in November and Ballerini has been trying to heal since then. “Divorce is a b*tch,” she said back in early December. At that time, she also said that she hadn’t spent a night alone since she became single. “Whether it was my mom or my dad or my friends, I’ve had my people really rally for me and I’m not ready to be alone yet,” revealed.

“I don’t think I’m avoiding anything, ‘cause I’m definitely in my feels,” Kelsea Ballerini explained. “I really want to heal properly. But yeah, I don’t think [being alone] is what I need right now.

Heartfirst Tour

Before long, Kelsea Ballerini will be far from alone. She’ll be spending several nights in March with her fans across the country when she embarks on the spring leg of her Heartfirst Tour.