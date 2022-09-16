Kelsea Ballerini Releases Ride-or-Die Anthem ‘If You Go Down’ Ahead of New Album

Kelsea Ballerini’s new album Subject to Change drops next Friday. However, she’s not one to keep her fans waiting for new music. Today, she released the ride-or-die friendship anthem “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” as the fifth single from the album.

In the past, Kelsea Ballerini has talked about how she was bringing the classic 90s country sound to her new album. You could hear it in her previous singles, but this one is on a whole other level. The arrangement features plenty of acoustic guitar, mandolin, dobro, and fiddle to satisfy just about any country fan. Overall, this sounds like something that could have burned up the charts in the mid-90s.

Kelsea Ballerini is one of the brightest young stars in mainstream country music. In this track, she’s leaning heavily into the traditional country sound. It might be enough to put some pep in the step of genre purists who have written off modern artists. Additionally, Ballerini brings back the attitude of the 90s with this track’s lyrical content. Honestly, fellow Outsiders, this ride-or-die anthem is refreshing.

Kelsea Ballerini Isn’t Afraid to Get Her Hands Dirty for a Friend

Yesterday, Kelsea Ballerini teased the single on her Twitter feed. “it’s giving Thelma and Louise, Mary Ann and Wanda, ride or die through calm and chaos a thank God for friends bippity bop,” she wrote about the song. It’s an apt description.

it’s giving thelma and louise mary anne and wanda ride or die through calm and chaos a thank god for friends bippity bop // 👯‍♀️ TOMORROW NIGHT👯‍♀️ https://t.co/a5NpUOz6yC pic.twitter.com/yGyzKsSoOE — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 15, 2022

In the song, Ballerini sings about being willing to do just about anything for her friend. Lines like “If you rob a bank, I’m your getaway Mercedes / God knows that what friends are for,” and “Our bodies are buried and they’re in the same ditch / So even if I wanted to, I can’t snitch,” really highlight the spirit of the song. However, I think my favorite line in the song is “Hypothetically if you ever kill your husband / Hand on the Bible, I’d be lying through my teeth,” that’s the kind of energy we don’t see much of these days.

If you’re lucky enough to have a friend like the one Ballerini is singing about in this track, give them a call. If they have decent taste in music, send them this tune. Let them know you’re thinking about them and that you’re not afraid to do some time for them.

Kelsea Ballerini co-wrote “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” with Shane McAnally and Julian Bunetta. Over the years, McAnally has co-penned songs that were recorded by Reba McEntire, Lee Ann Womack, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, and plenty more. Bunetta’s writing credits include songs cut by Thomas Rhett, Niall Horan, One Direction, and several cuts on Ballerini’s upcoming album. The same trio co-wrote “You’re Drunk, Go Home” which will feature Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce. We won’t get to hear that until the album drops, though.

Subject to Change is out next Friday, September 23rd.