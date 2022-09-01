kelsea-ballerini-reveals-big-announcement-amid-morgan-evans-divorce

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini is making waves these days as her very public split from husband Morgan Evans continues.

News broke earlier this week that the 28-year-old singer filed for divorce from fellow country music star Morgan Evans. In the announcement, Ballerini shared with her fans that she wanted them to hear the news from “me directly that I am going through a divorce.” However, Ballerini changed the conversation recently as she shares a bit of good news on her Twitter page, announcing the long-awaited release of her latest album, What I have.

what i have 🌾 out tonight pic.twitter.com/4wfyDMgHyi — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 1, 2022

“what i have,” the Miss Me More singer writes on her Twitter message. Ballerini adds a wheat emoji to the post. A fitting choice as the sneak-peak at the album cover features the country music star sitting cross-legged in a wheat field strumming on an acoustic guitar.

“out tonight,” Ballerini adds in her Twitter message.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Been Working on Their Relationship For ‘A Long Time’

In a discussion with PEOPLE magazine, an unnamed source notes that Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have been “working on their marriage for a very long time.”

The source notes that the couple has separated once before, privately and they have “been in therapy for several years.”

“They gave it their best go,” the source adds. “But unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

Ballerini Shares the News of the Famous Country Music Couple’s Split With Fans

Ballerini broke the news of her split with Morgan Evans on her Instagram story on Monday. In this message, Ballerini writes “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way.”

The star adds that she strives to be this transparent “while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold.”

Ballerini then shares her decision to end her marriage with Morgan Evans stating that the divorce is “now public record.”

“I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” Ballerini tells her fans.

Ballerini, however, is quick to note the positives of her relationship with Evans over the years. She relates that the decision to end the marriage is the “result of a journey of love, growth, and effort.” A journey, the singer says “that ultimately has come to an end.”

“It’s hard to find the words here,” Ballerini continues. “But I feel extremely grateful for years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”