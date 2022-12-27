Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Take on When Christmas Decorations Should Come Down

For some people, decorating for Christmas is a big deal. The tree is the heart of the display. Then, you have the other indoor decorations. Those are just for family and friends to see. The outdoor decorations, though, are a different story. They could be as simple as a couple of strings of lights or a full-on Griswold-level display. These decorations spark nostalgic feelings, the holiday spirit, and heated debates. Some believe that decorations should go up a week or so before Christmas and come down shortly thereafter. Some people like to leave their lights up a little longer. Kelsea Ballerini is one of those people.

Back in 2017, Kelsea Ballerini appeared on CMA Country Christmas. Before the show, she took part in a short promotional video in which she answered questions about her family’s Christmas traditions. One of those questions was, “When should you take down Christmas decorations?”

Kelsea Ballerini was honest. “You shouldn’t,” she said. “I’m from East Tennessee. We keep up our Christmas lights all year.”

Kelsea Ballerini on Her Other Christmas Traditions

Some might frown on leaving Christmas decorations up all year long. However, Kelsea Ballerini isn’t worried about what those people think. She is happy to keep the holiday spirit alive all year. In fact, she said that she feels the same way about Christmas music. “It’s never too early [to listen to Christmas music]. It’s a year-round event,” she said.

Kelsea Ballerini told Taste of Country about another Christmas tradition she shares with her family. “Every Christmas Eve, my mom gets us obnoxious, embarrassing pajamas. Then, we all have to stay in it, even if we leave the house,” she explained.

Ballerini Hitting the Road with Kenny Chesney

Kelsea Ballerini can leave her Christmas decorations up as long as she wants. She won’t be there to hear anyone complain about the lights next spring anyway. She’ll be on the road with Kenny Chesney. The I Go Back Tour kicks off in March and will keep Chesney and Ballerini busy until May.