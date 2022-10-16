Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Which Female Country Singers Are Like ‘Sisters’ to Her

Kelsea Ballerini released her latest album, Subject to Change, at the end of September and the record is a big one for her. In a recent interview, the 29-year-old spoke about the album’s influences and how her idol, Shania Twain, especially inspired its sound. However, the album also features a number of other prominent names in country music and while speaking about Subject to Change, she revealed that two of the contributors are like “sisters” to her.

While speaking with Variety, Kelsea Ballerini reflected on “female solidarity” within a couple of the album’s tracks, most prominently including “You’re Drunk, Go Home” and “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” which both see contributions from female artists Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce.

“I just don’t know what I would do without my friends,” Kelsea Ballerini said while reflecting on the pair of songs.

Speaking about her bond with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson, she continued, “I’m an only child, and I’ve always wanted a sister my whole life. And especially in the season of my life, which — it’s not a secret — is a bit chaotic and light and dark at the same time, the way they’ve shown up has been like sisters, like blood.”

As such, she explained that she wanted Subject to Change to have a song that “honored” them but also had “wit” and “sass.”

“On this record,” the country music star said, “I wanted to have the sentiment of the depth of what my friends mean to me.”

Kelsea Ballerini Shares What Her Friendships with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce Are Like

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, and Kelly Clarkson have a lot in common when it comes to romance, and specifically failed relationships, and the 28-year-old “Hole in the Bottle” singer reflected on those similarities during her recent interview. She also simultaneously savored what she loves about each of her friendships with her fellow country stars.

“I love Carly,” Ballerini began of the “I Hope You’re Happy Now” singer. “She had one off day in months and flew up to my show in Chicago and surprised the crowd.” But more importantly, Kelsea revealed, Pearce took time to just catch up with her friend, no cameras or interviews. Just themselves—and maybe a bottle of wine.

“We’ve seen each other through failed singles and…No. 1s and so much else — like divorce, for both of us now,” the star continued during the interview.

While Carly Pearce and Kelsea Ballerini are much closer in age, 32 and 29 respectively, Kelly Clarkson has also had an important impact on the young singer.

“I would literally die for [Kelly],” Kelsea Ballerini quipped, speaking about her friend. “She’s always been one of my heroes and, just as life would have it, we’ve crossed paths so many times.”

Kelly Clarkson was, apparently, enthusiastic about joining her young friend on her newest album. Ballerini revealed that when she pitched her song “You’re Drunk, Go Home” to the former The Voice coach, she immediately lent her talent to the piece.

“I texted her in the morning and she did vocals that night,” Ballerini said. “Total badass.”