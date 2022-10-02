Kelsea Ballerini Reveals the Song She Almost Didn’t Release

Kelsea Ballerini released her latest album SUBJECT TO CHANGE a couple of weeks ago. The album sees Ballerini dipping her toes into the resurgence of 90s country music on a couple of tracks. On other tracks, Ballerini pulled inspiration from her life. One of those songs, “Doin’ My Best,” hit a little too close to home. It hit so closely, in fact, that Ballerini almost didn’t put it on the album.

In a recent episode of the Amazon Music podcast Country Heat Weekly, Kelsea Ballerini opened up about the song and why it almost didn’t make the album.

Ballerini said that she had to “have a hard conversation” with herself before she decided to put “Doin’ My Best” on the album. She explained that looked at the ten songs she had for the album and realized that they didn’t feel real enough. She decided that she was doing herself a disservice by not being more vulnerable with the album’s content.

About writing the song, Kelsea Ballerini said she went to the ocean and started letting the words and emotions spill out of her. “I just took ownership of it and I sent it back and that became the song. It’s just jarringly honest, but it’s truly exactly where I’m at right now.”

Now, we all get to hear a cleaned-up version of Ballerini’s introspective stream-of-consciousness writing session.

Kelsea Ballerini Responds to Talk About “Doin’ My Best”

“Doin’ My Best” features the lines “I was friends with a pop star / I put ‘em on track four. / Wish I could take it back/ I would’ve never asked/ If I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore.” It didn’t take long for people to realize that Ballerini was talking about Halsey. The pop star collaborated with Ballerini on “The Other Girl” which was the fourth track on Kelsea. On the podcast, Ballerini didn’t confirm that the lines were about Halsey. However, she did clear the air on the meaning behind those lines.

“I hope people interpret that line like it was meant to be, which is no shade at all. It’s just saying that one of the things that I’ve had to navigate is naturally you want to become friends with other artists. No one’s gonna get your life like another artist does,” Kelsea explained.

“Sometimes that becomes really awkward,” Kelsea Ballerini said. “Sometimes there’s competition involved and sometimes you try to like, do something together ‘cause they’re your friend and you want to share art together you introduce business into it and it just messes everything up. That was kind of what I was trying to say, so I hope it gets interpreted that way.”