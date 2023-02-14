Kelsea Ballerini Says New EP, Film Represent ‘Healing Journey’ After Divorce From Morgan Evans

Yesterday, Kelsea Ballerini took to social media to announce her latest project. Rolling Up the Welcome Mat is the title of her new EP as well as a 20-minute short film. Ballerini released both today, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Additionally, the film aired uninterrupted on CMT this morning.

The Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP features songs that delve into the emotions surrounding a dying relationship. Throughout the six tracks, Ballerini tells the story of a couple who grows apart and the doubt and loneliness that comes from that. However, it isn’t all bad. The EP also touches on finding a new life from the ashes.

It’s obvious Kelsea Ballerini’s life inspired her new project. She finalized her divorce from Morgan Evans in November. If recent rumors about the rising country star and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes are true, she’s finally finding a way to move on to the next chapter of her life.

Kelsea Ballerini announced the release of her new multimedia project on social media today. “Here’s my healing journey,” she wrote. “Here’s my heart, here’s my truth. I’ve never been this open, I’ve never been this bold, and I’ve never been this proud of my art. So, with love and respect, I’m rolling up the welcome mat. Six-song story and short film out now. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Kelsea Ballerini Pulled Her New Project from Her Life

Ballerini wrote three of the songs on the EP by herself. She co-penned the other half of the EP with her frequent collaborator Alysa Vanderheym. The pair also co-produced the songs. Additionally, Kelsea Ballerini wrote the short film and co-directed it with Patrick Tracy.

“I wasn’t worried about anything other than presenting the songs as honestly as possible,” she said in a statement. “Most of them started with me and my guitar.”

The “Half of My Hometown” signer went on to say that writing for this project was refreshing. “I was writing by myself for most of the project, and it was nice to trust myself again,” she said.

Ballerini also revealed that working on this project represented a full-circle moment of sorts. “The only way I’ve been able to handle my life since I was 12 was to write about it. Ironically, I started writing music because my parents got divorced. That was my therapy,” she said. “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was how I processed everything. It’s the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music, which is the purest way I could’ve handled it.”

Ballerini will embark on the second leg of her Heartfirst Tour in March. Then, in April, she’ll hit the road with Kenny Chesney on his I Go Back Tour.