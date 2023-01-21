Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off New Tattoo: ‘Don’t Want My Mom to Kill Me’

New year, new adventures. country music star Kelsea Ballerini recently revealed some details about her new hip tattoo.

While part of an Instagram Q&A session, fans asked Ballerini if she has any new ink. She responded by sharing a view of her latest tattoo. “I got a little wave on my hip,” the country music hitmaker shared. “I’ve been wanting it since 2016 and just randomly one day did it. It’s my fourth little baby tat.”

However, although she wants more tattoos, Kelsea jokingly admitted she didn’t want her mother to kill her. The latest tattoo comes less than six months after she announced her divorce from Morgan Evans. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I’m going through a divorce,” Ballerini shared with fans. She noted it was a deeply difficult decision that was a result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately had to come to an end.

“I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan,” Kelsea explained. “And hopeful for the next seasons.”

Evans also confirmed the news by writing, “I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans’ divorce was finalized late last fall.

Kelsea Ballerini Talks Embracing Change Following Her Divorce

While speaking to CBS News last fall, Kelsea Ballerini opened up about how she was accepting all changes following her divorce from Morgan Evans.

“I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” Ballerini explained about her divorce. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public.”

At the time, Kelsea shared she was going through her “active healing journey,” which included the release of her most recent album Subject to Change. She said a big part of her journey is showing up for the album and for herself like she’s never had.

Although the decision was difficult, Ballerini doesn’t seem to have any regrets when it comes to the divorce. “I’m a peacemaker,” she explained. “I’m a people pleaser. So, to do something that kind of goes against those two things is really difficult. And I’m really proud of myself.”

Ballerini did admit that the situation was rough, but not chaotic or volatile. “It just didn’t work. And that sometimes is like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.”

In regards to overcoming any “shame,” Kelsea added she just wants to be proud of herself in 10 years on this “season” of her life. “This is not just a heavy time in my life. This is also a celebratory time in my life. I don’t want to shade that, ‘cause that’s important to feel.”