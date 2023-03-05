Kelsea Ballerini Slams Ex-Husband with New ‘Blindsided’ Verse on ‘SNL’

On Saturday Night Live, Kelsea Ballerini seemed to pull off a subtle yet pointed dig at her ex-husband, Morgan Evans. On Saturday night (March 4), during her debut on SNL, the country music artist included an additional verse at the end of her song “Blindsided.” The lyrical reworking may be a sign she had heard Evans’ breakup anthem called “Over For You.” The lyrics to this new addition seem to be expressing exactly how she feels about their recent split.



“Now you’re singing out loud on the radio / But you’re the only heart that breaks,” Ballerini crooned. “You would’ve searched the whole world over. Yeah, sure. OK.”

According to The Boot, the lyrics are a reference to Evans’ own breakup song. “I would have searched the whole world over for you / Took a flight through the night to be that shoulder for you.” Throughout his song, he alludes to the unexpectedness of Ballerini’s request for a divorce. “Blindsided” is an overarching narrative about their time in couples therapy and her feelings that she shouldn’t be taken aback by all the issues plaguing them. She expresses how she spent many nights on the couch alone, acutely aware of what was happening between them yet unable to do anything about it.

Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘SNL’ performance comes less than a month after ‘Rolling Up The Welcome Mat’ dropped

Of course, this isn’t the first time Ballerini has referenced a line from Evans’ “Over For You” in her music. In fact, she took it one step further with the title track of Rolling Up The Welcome Mat EP by giving direct feedback to his question. “I’m wearin’ the ring still, but I think I’m lyin’ / Sometimes you forget yours, I think we’re done tryin’ / I realized you loved me much more at 23 / I think that this is when it’s over for me,” she crooned.

On February 14th, Ballerini released her six-track EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. This collection of songs expresses the pain and sorrow she experienced when navigating through a divorce. It also showcases a glimpse into her journey toward healing.

Her rendition of “Blindsided” on SNL was as energetic and lively as ever. Ballerini’s sheer black outfit complemented her spirited dance moves with a shadow version, performed by an actor behind the screen. To switch up the mood for the audience, she donned a white gown before taking to the piano for yet another track from Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – “Penthouse”.

This time around, the singer let her emotions flow freely in a tear-filled performance featuring soaring a capella moments. For Ballerini, this was an introduction to late-night television as she graced SNL’s stage for the first time ever.