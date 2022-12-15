Kelsea Ballerini Speaks Out About Decision to End Her Marriage to Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini shared more details about her recent divorce from fellow country music star Morgan Evans this week. And she made it clear that there was no drama or hard feelings that caused her marriage to crumble. The love was just gone, and she realized she was “dishonoring” herself by staying.

The 29-year-old 2023 Grammy nominee explained how she came upon her decision while visiting the Tell Me About it With Jade Iovine podcast.

Ballerini and Morgans married on Dec. 2, 2017. And she shared that the newlywed feelings faded over time, which she expected. But she assumed a new sort of bond would take hold, and when that didn’t happen, she knew she had to leave.

“For a while, it was kind of like, ‘OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,’ because relationships go through seasons, right? And it’s not always going to be butterflies and rainbows,” she said. “…For a long time, I was like, ‘Oh this is just — the glitter wears off. That’s what happens.’ And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn’t.”



The Peter Pan singer admitted that she knew exactly when the marriage was no longer salvageable because she’s “really intuitive and in tune” with herself.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Finalized Their Divorce in November

The couple publically split in August, and they finalized the separation last month. In the end, they were married just shy of five years and had no children together. Thanks to a prenuptial agreement, their divorce agreement came quickly.

While Kelsea Ballerini knew that leaving was the right thing to do, she’s still been struggling with the emotional fallout. The singer has been open about her ebb and bides as she’s been transitioning into her new life. And she’s had a friend stay the night at her house every night since Evans moved out.

Ballerini isn’t scared to admit that divorce is hard, even when it’s necessary. But she hopes that everyone who is struggling with the “shame” of leaving realizes that they need to choose themselves over everyone else’s opinions.

“At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay,” she continued. “(Shame) is the one thing that I just refuse to feel … Judge me for it, fine, that’s on you.”