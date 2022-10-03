Kelsea Ballerini Speaks Out About Her Divorce: ‘It Just Didn’t Work’

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her divorce from fellow country music star Morgan Evans. And she shared that there was no drama that led to the split. The marriage just wasn’t working.

The couple said “I do,” on December 2, 2017, after nearly two years of dating. They went on to show nothing but love on the red carpet. But on August 29, she announced her pending divorce on Instagram.

The 29-year-old has seen been open about her emotions as she navigates her new life as a single woman. But it wasn’t until now that she shared why she ended her marriage.

“It’s not chaotic,” she shared on CBS Mornings. “It’s not volatile. It just … it just didn’t work. And that sometimes is a difficult narrative to get your head around. When you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a good person, and I’m a good person, and this is just no longer good anymore.'”

She went on to assure host Anthony Mason that the situation never came to blows and no one had an affair. But despite that, it was still incredibly hard for her to walk away.

“I’m a peacemaker, “she continued. “We’ve talked about this before. I’m a people pleaser. So to do something that goes against those two things is really difficult and I’m really proud of myself.”

Kelsea Ballerini Struggles With Celebrating Her New Release Amid Divorce

Amid the divorce, Kelsea Ballerini has had to keep up with appearances as she promotes her latest album, Subject to Change, which just dropped on Sept. 23. And while balancing two major life events, one heartbreaking and the other exciting, she’s suffered with major guilt.

During an interview with Kelleigh Bannen, she admitted that she feels “like a sociopath” while she celebrates her release. And she’s had to learn how to allow herself to feel proud of her achievements while also mourning her marriage.

And as she spoke with Mason, she expanded on that struggle. And she noted that she’s capable of being both happy and sad simultaneously. She may be grieving her past, but she still has a bright future ahead.

“It’s easy to shame yourself, and it’s easy to wanna hide,” she said. “I just wanna be proud of myself in 10 years on this season of my life. This is not just a heavy time in my life — this is also a celebratory time in my life. I don’t wanna shame that, because that’s important to feel.”