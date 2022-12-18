Kelsea Ballerini Speaks Out About Morgan Evans Split: ‘Divorce Is a B—h’

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini is talking openly about her marriage ending and choosing to divorce Morgan Evans. Ballerini recently sat down for an interview on the Tell Me About It With Jade Irvine podcast. She broke down the decision points toward divorcing Evans.

Ballerini, 29, said that she’s “really intuitive and in tune” with herself. She said that is how she knew it was time to divorce him. “For a while, it was kind of like, ‘OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,’ because relationships go through seasons, right? And it’s not always going to be butterflies and rainbows,” Ballerini said. “For a long time, I was like, ‘Oh this is just… The glitter wears off. That’s what happens.’ And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn’t.”

Kelsea Ballerini Filed For Divorce From Morgan Evans Back In August

Ballerini would get more frank by simply saying “divorce is a b***h.” Yet she believed that staying was worse than leaving the marriage. “At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay,” Ballerini said. “[Shame] is the one thing that I just refuse to feel … Judge me for it, fine, that’s on you.”

Kelsea Ballerini has stayed busy by keeping herself surrounded by her friends and family. She has said that she is not ready to be alone just yet. When the podcast interview was done, Ballerini said she had not spent a single night by herself since she and Evans split, Country Now reports.

“Whether it was my mom or my dad or my friends, I’ve had my people really rally for me and I’m not ready to be alone yet,” Ballerini said. “And I don’t think that I’m avoiding anything, ’cause I’m definitely in my feels, ’cause I really want to heal properly… But yeah, I don’t think that’s what I need right now.”

The couple had their divorce finalized in November. It happened to be on the same day that Kelsea Ballerini earned a Grammy nomination. She also picked up the keys to her “dream house.” That night, she would play the Grand Ole Opry. Ballerini spoke from her heart while standing in the iconic Opry circle.

“In my last song, there’s no judgment or keeping score. So, the truth is that this morning, I started my day at the courthouse, finalizing my divorce,” Ballerini told the Opry crowd. “And then getting nominated for Grammy. And then getting the keys to my dream home. (So) And now standing in the circle of the Opry. And s**t, if that ain’t country music, I don’t know what is.”