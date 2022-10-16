Kelsea Ballerini Speaks Out About How Twitter Negatively Impacted Her Mental Health

Nearly two years after deciding to limit the amount of her personal life she puts on Twitter, Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about how the social media platform negatively impacted her mental health over the years.

During an interview with Variety, Kelsea Ballerini revealed that deleted Twitter from her phone. This move was done after she was receiving backlash over her comments towards Morgan Wallen and Nashville. She said the platform wasn’t healthy for her anymore.

“I also realize that maybe that’s one of the social apps where it’s easy to breed negativity,” Kelsea Ballerini explained. “Even on my TikTok and my Instagram, I have words that are filtered that are just triggering to me.”

Kelsea Ballerini also stated she was tired of people asking her if she was pregnant or asking other personal questions. “I’m tired of people asking who I voted for. I’m tired of all of it, you know? So there are words that I just omit so I can still have a presence on social media that feels OK for my mental health. And Twitter just was not one of those places for me.”

Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About the Love She’s Receiving For Recently Released Album ‘Subject to Change’

Kelsea Ballerini then discussed the love she has received since her new album Subject to Change was released last month.

“I’m feeling love from the fans,” Kelsea Ballerini shared. “And I’m feeling critical love, which – I’ve gotta be honest – I have not really gotten much of in my career, because I’m the sparkly girl that sings Dibs … The fans like it, and it seems like bigger-picture people like it too. I feel like I did something right. Thank God.”

When asked if she feels like there’s something to overcome or evolve from starting her music career so young, Kelsea Ballerini said, “I put so much weight on being a role model, because I was the most impressionable preteen and teenager. Anything that the artists and people that I loved in pop culture were doing, I wanted to do it, and so I realized that now I’m that for some people.”

Kelsea Ballerini also said that her former behavior made her feel like she couldn’t misstep or misspeak. “I had to be in a glass box, basically. I’ve really just recalibrated that now, ” she explained. “Because if I was a mom and I had a daughter, I would want her to be surrounded by people in her life and thematic she listens to that are people that are showing up as they are.”

In regards to her new attitude towards her public image, Kelsea Ballerini said she’s not worried about saying something wrong. “I’ve done that, and you learn from it and you keep going and you’re human.”